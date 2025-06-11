June’s crop of 19 new restaurants runs the gamut, from vegan Puerto Rican to Italian to pub fare. Smoked cocktails are involved, of course.

There are only 19 restaurants due to open in June in the Philadelphia area?

Maybe that’s because June has only 30 days.

The new crop is a varied lot. Two are corner spots serving homespun Mexican and vegan Puerto Rican food. Another is a slick cafe offering precisely executed small plates. Down North is headed to West Philadelphia for a sequel. A tea house, a family restaurant, and a chic steakhouse at the Jersey Shore will be among new suburban offerings. By the end of the month, three new Japanese restaurants, including a flashy, out-of-town import, will be up and running.

It also may be time to invest in companies selling dry ice and handheld smoke contraptions, since the smoked cocktail moment seems stronger than ever.

Restaurants denoted with ♦ have opened.

Philadelphia

♦ Casa Borinqueña (2557 Amber St.): Chef Lourdes “Lulu” Marquez Nau, backed by her son, Wenlock Nau, is dishing out vegan Puerto Rican food — plant-based mofongo cups, arroz con gandules, loaded tostones, pasteles, and alcapurrias — at this fast-casual startup in East Kensington’s former Hello Donuts space. Espresso and coffee are sourced from Hacienda Tres Ángeles in Puerto Rico. Initial hours are noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.

♦ Corio (3675 Market St.): This new casual Italian spot in University City’s uCity Square from chef David Feola, along with Ryan Mulholland and James Smith, is ramping up. This week, it adds dinner (4 to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday), supplementing the pizza/salad/sandwich menu with such dishes as chicken rigatoni, pork Milanese, and a 28-ounce porterhouse with crispy potatoes and charred scallion ranch. Until the full liquor license comes through, they’re working with next-door neighbor Two Locals Brewery Co., serving beer as well as wines from Pray Tell in Fishtown.

Kissho House (1522 Locust St.): Zhengmao “Jeff” Chen, who worked at Hiroki in Fishtown and briefly in the izakaya at Royal Sushi in South Philadelphia, is looking at late June for his two-level Japanese restaurant (bar and dining upstairs, omakase downstairs) in a Rittenhouse brownstone that formerly housed a law office.

♦ Little Susie’s (1772 N. Front St.): The coffee-and-hand-pie specialist has rolled out a Kensington location.

The Lodge by Two Robbers (738 S. 11th St.): On the former site of Hawthornes in Bella Vista, brothers Vikram and Vivek Nayar are spinning off their Two Robbers in Fishtown. True to its name, the space channels a cozy lodge atmosphere, with an expanded food menu (including brunch) and a cocktail program built around Two Robbers’ spirits and canned cocktails. Opening is penciled in for late June.

♦ Musette Rittenhouse (238 S. 20th St.): Mike Harding’s Fairmount cafe has expanded into the former Ultimo Coffee at 20th and Locust Streets near Rittenhouse Square. During its opening week, it’s serving a limited menu in the mornings and early afternoons. On June 15, Harding adds an aperitivo menu (2 to 8 p.m. daily) with small plates and nonalcoholic bottles. It’s BYOB, but he is steering customers to the bottle shop Cork, less than a block away, to buy accompaniments.

♦ Nakama Japanese Cuisine & Omakase (45 N. 13th St.): Chefs Mitsutaka Harada and Haris Yohanes — alums of the now-shuttered Sushi by Bou/Sushi Suite locations — are running this modest BYOB in the former Kabuki across from the Criminal Justice Center. They offer à la carte as well as omakase.

Newsroom Philly (1102 Germantown Ave.): New York’s Rose Hospitality has installed a Diet 7-Up vending machine on the sidewalk outside of the Beverly building, across from the Piazza in Northern Liberties. It’s the front door of a low-lit, speakeasy-ish restaurant, opening June 12 with a Japanese-Latin menu, smoked cocktails, and entertainment from a jazz singer and aerialist.

Out West (5127 Walnut St.): Down North Pizza’s next restaurant — a similarly mission-based cafe and breakfast-sandwich spot in West Philadelphia’s Walnut Hill neighborhood — plans its grand opening for later this month.

♦ Shay’s Steaks & More (1526 Sansom St.): This Center City offshoot of the cheesesteak emporium near Logan Square has a morning-to-late-night menu, starting with bagels and wrapping with sandwiches and fried food.

♦ Tu Rinconcito (17 N. Third St.): Years ago, Eugene Guevara was the cook at Old City’s long-gone Charlie’s Pub, whose owner, Charlie Vaturi, also had the corner property across the street (last occupied by Home Cuban Cafe). After Home closed, Vaturi asked Guevara to take it over. It’s now Tu Rinconcito, Your Little Corner. He and his daughter Lorena, with wife Ernestina cooking her recipes from San Luis Potosí, are serving from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Pennsylvania Suburbs

Burtons Grill & Bar (312 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne): June 18 is the opening date for the first Philadelphia-area branch of this New England-based bar-restaurant chain, a favorite among the gluten-free crowd. It’s taking over the former Chili’s next to Minella’s Diner in Wayne.

♦ Peter Chang (314 S. Henderson Rd., King of Prussia): D.C.-based chef Peter Chang, a 2016 semifinalist for the James Beard Award for Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic, is testing this region’s waters with a modest strip-mall BYOB in King of Prussia’s Henderson Square before opening a splashy restaurant in Colmar, Montgomery County, this fall. Small plates are a specialty at the KoP location.

♦ Salt & Stone (128 Fayette St., Conshohocken): Veteran restaurateur Demetrios Pappa, who founded Bryn Mawr’s erstwhile Cafe Fresko in 2003, has retained his old chef, Lassine Sylla, for this stylish Greek-American bar-restaurant in downtown Conshohocken. They’ve brought back some of their old favorites, such as seared salmon and couscous, braised lamb shank, fried calamari, and grilled octopus. As it’s 2025 and suburbia, the bar is stocked with smoked cocktails. But also note that Pappa installed a serious filtration system that literally clears the air following complaints about smoke migrating from Cigar Republic, the cigar lounge upstairs.

♦ The Snarky Tea House (24 N. Main St., Doylestown): Jenni-Lyn Williams has gone down the rabbit hole with an Alice in Wonderland-inspired tea house in downtown Doylestown, with reservations for high-tea seatings (Thursday to Sunday) and a walk-in retail store with 35 tea blends and tea ware (Wednesday to Sunday). Opening day is June 11.

New Jersey/Delaware

♦ Avalon Prime Steakhouse (105 80th St., Avalon): The Icona Windrift Hotel has switched out its seafood-forward Restaurant 105 in favor of this chichi steakhouse done up in soft tones.

♦ Michael (706 Haddon Ave., Collingswood): More than three years after he bought the upscale Nunzio’s, chef Michael DeLone has attached his name to it, expanding the menu though still focusing on wood-fired, coastal Italian cuisine (housemade desserts, breads, and pastas, too). Menu is à la carte, and there’s a five-course tasting option for $65.

♦ Roost Pub & Kitchen (829 N. Market St., Wilmington): Scott Stein, chef Antimo DiMeo, and Pino DiMeo have added to their collection of downtown Wilmington restaurants (Bardea Steak, Bardea Food & Drink, and the DE.CO food hall) with this clubby pub, serving a comfort-food menu.

♦ The Speckled Egg Cafe (19 N. Union St., Lambertville): Chef Megan Loos and Tony Artur are drawing lines during the soft opening of their new location in downtown Lambertville, the former Manon. The duo, who specialize in eclectic breakfasts, lunches, and suppers, started in 2021 at the nearby Golden Nugget Antique Flea Market before spending three years at Rice’s Market in New Hope. For now, monitor Instagram for hours, days, and menus.