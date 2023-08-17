Sweet Amalia Market & Kitchen, the popular Jersey roadside stand, closes temporarily to fix zoning issues

Sweet Amalia Market & Kitchen, the nationally known South Jersey farm stand, restaurant, and market particularly known for its oysters, has announced that it has closed temporarily to make changes to comply with local zoning regulations.

When it reopens, Sweet Amalia will offer takeout but not indoor dining “for the foreseeable future,” management posted on Instagram. Customers would be able to get food to go and dine at the outside picnic tables.

Sweet Amalia, on Route 40 in Newfield, Gloucester County, opened in 2021 as an outgrowth of co-owner Lisa Calvo’s Delaware Bay oyster farm. Calvo had used the rustic building to sort her harvest for delivery to Philadelphia restaurants. But when the pandemic shut down restaurants and jolted the oyster business, Calvo, Ed Pappas, and a chef-customer — Melissa McGrath, known for her sandwiches — decided to convert the building into a marketplace and rustic eatery.

Critical and popular acclaim followed for the shellfish, sandwiches, and retail, which showcased produce and other local products. Sweet Amalia made Inquirer critic Craig LaBan’s best-of lists in 2021 and 2022 and last November made Esquire’s list of best new restaurants in America. It also was a semifinalist for a James Beard Award in 2023.

In an Instagram post, management explained: “Much as we adapted in 2021, beginning today, Thursday, August 17, Sweet Amalia will close temporarily to make necessary changes to meet local zoning laws. When Sweet Amalia reopens, we will offer takeout ONLY, which may be taken home or enjoyed at our outdoor picnic tables. We will not offer indoor dining for the foreseeable future. We’ll provide updates about our reopening.”

Management would elaborate on the zoning issues, and officials from Franklin Township did not immediately return calls.