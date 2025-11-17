Percy rebrands to all-day diner after mixed reviews

Breakfast for dinner? Groundbreaking, at least in Philly.

Just six months after opening, Percy — the swanky cafe-brunch-listening lounge-dinner joint hybrid from the team behind Forín — is now a permanent all-day diner, according to co-owner and general manager Seth Kligerman.

The transition became official Thursday when the restaurant revealed a new (and cheaper) menu on Instagram that includes a 12-item all-day menu of revamped diner classics served from 9 a.m. — 9 p.m., plus pared down lists of breakfast and dinner-only options.

The change embraces Percy’s “true identity,” Kligerman said, and comes after a spate of mixed reviews that called out how the restaurant’s brunch program outshone a dinner menu of $30-plus entrees that included a Thai curry, a lamb shank, and a Cooper Sharp-topped burger.

Percy opened under the El at 1700 N. Front Street in May 2025 as the ground floor anchor to Urby, a 200-unit luxury apartment complex. Almost immediately, the restaurant earned fans and haters: Percy’s ¾-pound ricotta pancakes and babka French toast were immediate favorites among Fishtown’s crowded brunch scene. And yet, Philly Mag food critic Jason Sheehan still bestowed the title of “Philly’s most disappointing new restaurant” upon Percy in September, arguing the restaurant was “all vibe, with little else worth saying.”

The reviews came with silver linings, according to Kligerman. Percy was able to raise $4,000 for the Fishtown Community Library through a limited-run sale of shirts screen-printed with Sheehan’s headline.

Plus, a bit of constructive criticism didn’t hurt.

“I’m really grateful that we were able to spin something negative into something so positive,” Kligerman said. “We don’t have the runway that [larger restaurateurs] have where they can collect a lot of data and open with a perfect concept … now that we have the data from reviews, from the public, from our sales reports, we get to hit our stride.”

Percy’s all-day menu leans heavily on what worked from its brunch. The cinnamon-crusted ricotta pancakes are still there, but customers can now order them until 9 p.m. alongside other favorites such as the espresso and dulce de leche beignets, a roast pork croque monsieur, and a new mortadella club sandwich smeared with burrata and pistachio pesto.

The biggest changes came for the breakfast and dinner menus, which will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. respectively. Breakfast’s star is the $11 Philly Grand Slam, a play on the standard diner breakfast of two eggs, home fries, and either bacon or duck sausage or a ricotta pancake for an additional charge.

Dinner, too, got a makeover, swapping the Thai curry and lamb shank for a fried chicken Reuben and an elevated meatloaf served with a red wine jus, whipped potatoes, and purple cauliflower.

The new menu nods to Tuckerton, N.J’s Dynasty Diner, where South Jersey-bred Kligerman grew up splitting disco fries and pancakes with his friends until their parents chastised them for running up against curfew. It also fills a hole in Philly’s breakfast-for-dinner scene, as the city’s diners continue to dwindle with some owners putting them up for sale or preparing for demolition.

“When I think about Dynasty [Diner], I get that warm family feeling,” said Kligerman, 37, who now lives in Fishtown. “I want Percy to offer that.”

TV dinner trays and cheap(er) eats

Percy’s revamp also comes with a significant decrease in prices.

Initially all but the burger on Percy’s dinner menu cost between $30 and $40 per entree. Now the entire menu — save for the $31 half chicken with polenta — clocks in below $28. Most dishes had $4 to $6 shaved off, Kligerman said. The croque monsieur, for example, dropped from $24 to $17, while the burger had $3 knocked off to now sit at $18.

“We wanted to make sure the pricing allowed people to come back multiple times a week. And I think our opening pricing … definitely positioned us to be that one day a week or special occasion type restaurant,” said Kligerman. “Good diners are for everyone.”

Good diners also have a look, he said: hard plastic cups that get constant refills, salt and pepper shakers on the table, and stacks of paper napkins. All of those elements have now been wrapped into Percy’s mid-century modern decor.

Percy’s plating also has a new look. All five dishes on Percy’s dinner menu will be served TV-dinner style in 3-compartment trays with spaces for the protein, side, and a singular bread roll.

“It’s kind of playful, Kligerman said. ”Everything is."

Percy, 1700 N. Front St., 215-975-0020, percyphl.com. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday; 9 a.m. to midnight Thursday to Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday