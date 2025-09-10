The 25 Philly area restaurant openings you may have missed this summer

Perhaps this summer you were beaching it at the Shore, hiking in the Poconos, or traipsing through Europe — but now you’re back and ready to eat. Let me catch you up on 25 noteworthy restaurant openings from mid-June through August.

Three other major spots have opened so far in September: Fleur’s (a French-ish spot in Kensington), Sao (the Cambodian-inspired sequel to Mawn in South Philadelphia), and Tesiny (a South Philadelphia oyster bar). There’s also Mecha Noodle Bar, a Southeast Asian chain from Connecticut, which opened with a full bar last weekend in Kensington.

Here is the summer crop:

Borromini (1805 Walnut St.): Stephen Starr’s lavishly appointed, two-level Italian destination on Rittenhouse Square is packing them in, including a cadre of celebrities. Starr expects to start daily lunch and weekend brunch on Sept. 23; if all goes to plan, the reservation book will open Sept. 12.

Burtons Grill & Bar (312 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne): This New England-based bar-restaurant chain, a favorite among the gluten-free crowd, has opened in the former Main Line Chili’s with a something-for-everyone menu. A branch is heading to Newtown, Bucks County.

Casa Borinqueña (2557 Amber St.): Chef Lourdes “Lulu” Marquez Nau, backed by her son, Wenlock Nau, dishes vegan Puerto Rican food — mofongo cups, arroz con gandules, loaded tostones, pasteles, and alcapurrias — at this fast-casual startup in East Kensington’s former Hello Donuts space.

Celine (1224 Walnut St.): Nightlife veteran Justin Jordan is in the earlier days of his luxe cocktail lounge on the third floor of a four-story building in Washington Square West, with service and DJs from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Celine’s forthcoming restaurant will occupy the fourth floor, while this fall, his Korean barbecue restaurant, Hyo, will take the first for dining and the second for karaoke and events.

Corio (3675 Market St.): A casual Italian bar-restaurant in University City’s uCity Square from chef David Feola, Ryan Mulholland, and James Smith offers a pizza/salad/sandwich menu at lunch, with such dishes as chicken rigatoni, pork Milanese, and a 28-ounce porterhouse with crispy potatoes and charred scallion ranch at dinner.

El Chingon Fishtown (1431 Frankford Ave.): Chef-owner Carlos Aparicio is putting out about 70% of the menu from his South Philadelphia restaurant through the order window of his new year-round branch in Fishtown, including cemitas, tacos on house-made sourdough tortillas, starters such as elotes, choripapas, and vegan aguachile; and desserts like arroz con tres leches and a rotating selection of conchas (sweet rolls stuffed with fillings). The agave de jardin with drinks runs Thursday to Saturday.

Frankie’s Summer Club (355 S. 15th St.): The summertime pop-up from the creators of Bok Bar in the courtyard of the Frank Furness Building serves wine, ice cream, and snacks; open Wednesday through Sunday till Nov. 2.

Kissho House (1522 Locust St.): Zhengmao “Jeff” Chen, who worked at Hiroki in Fishtown and briefly in the izakaya at Royal Sushi in South Philadelphia, has opened this two-level Japanese restaurant (bar and dining upstairs, omakase downstairs) in a Rittenhouse brownstone.

Kinto (1144 Frankford Ave.): The crew from the Fishtown cabaret Fabrika and the adjacent Margolis cocktail bar is behind this cozy Georgian BYOB just up the block. The traditional menu, from chef Bela Gogebashvili, is vegetarian- and vegan-friendly, while the bar is devoted to zero-proof cocktails (they’ll mix drinks for those who bring their own spirits).

La Jefa and Milpa (1705 Latimer St.): “Cocktails, coffee, comida” is the pass phrase at this contemporary offshoot of Tequilas, located through the back alley. “Center City’s best new cocktail bar” was our summation of the creative bebidas and bar-within-a-bar setup, all sandwiched inside a restaurant.

The Lodge by Two Robbers (738 S. 11th St.): The Nayar brothers have spun off their Two Robbers in Fishtown into a cozy lodge with a food and cocktail program built around Two Robbers’ spirits and canned cocktails.

Mana Modern Chinese (719 N. Second St.): Tom Lau (Aki Nom Nom and Feng Hot Pot) and chef Mana Shi are behind this chill Chinese fusion BYOB in a Northern Liberties storefront. Don’t miss the six varieties of xiao long bao, including black truffle, the mapo tofummus (a fusion of the Sichuan staple mapo tofu and hummus), and the custard bloom (a carrot cake that takes its shape literally).

Medium Rare (1540 Frankford Ave.): Inspired by Le Relais de Venise L’Entrecôte in Paris, this prix-fixe steak frites chain delivers $32.95 value meals and drinks for dinner as well as brunch.

Michael (706 Haddon Ave., Collingswood): Chef Michael DeLone finally rebranded Nunzio’s, expanding the South Jersey BYOB’s menu though still focusing on wood-fired, coastal Italian cuisine (house-made desserts, breads, and pastas, too). Menu is à la carte, and there’s a five-course tasting option for $65.

Musette Rittenhouse (238 S. 20th St.): Mike Harding’s Fairmount cafe boasts not only coffee but an aperitivo menu with small plates and nonalcoholic bottles; it’s BYOB.

Nakama Japanese Cuisine & Omakase (45 N. 13th St.): Chefs Mitsutaka Harada and Haris Yohanes, alums of the now-shuttered Sushi by Bou/Sushi Suite locations, offer à la carte sushi as well as omakases in their modest BYOB across from the Criminal Justice Center.

Out West (5127 Walnut St.): Down North Pizza’s second restaurant is a similarly mission-based cafe serving lamb scrapple breakfast sandwiches, vegan hoagies, and inspiration in West Philadelphia’s Walnut Hill neighborhood.

Percy (1700 N. Front St.): The crew from Forin has assembled a hodgepodge of trends — sound lounge, craft coffee, a notable pancake, and a serious brunch draw — for the Fishtown and Kensington corridor of North Front Street.

Pinolero (1100 E. Tioga St.): Nicaraguan food has found a stylish home in Kensington. Lilliam Orozco is behind a custom-made wood-fired grill and a plancha, cranking out salty-sweet empanadas de maduro, tangy beef-topped enchiladitas Boaqueña, and savory nacatamal — a pork-, rice-, and potato-stuffed tamal steamed in a banana leaf.

Roost Pub & Kitchen (829 N. Market St., Wilmington): Scott Stein, chef Antimo DiMeo, and Pino DiMeo have added to their collection of downtown Wilmington restaurants (Bardea Steak, Bardea Food & Drink, and the DE.CO food hall) with this clubby pub, serving a comfort-food menu.

Roy Rogers (614 Haddonfield Rd., Cherry Hill): Fixin’s bar and all, the old-time fast-food chain (with its chicken, roast beef, burger menu) is back in the Philly area after 30 years with an always-crowded dine-in/drive-through.

Salt & Stone (128 Fayette St., Conshohocken): Demetrios Pappa, who founded Bryn Mawr’s erstwhile Cafe Fresko in 2003, has teamed with his old chef, Lassine Sylla, at this stylish Greek-American bar-restaurant in downtown Conshohocken, where the smoked cocktails are the draw at the bar.

Tlali (7219 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby): Brothers Alberto and Efrain Sandoval are cooking the recipes from their native San Mateo Ozolco, Mexico, at this tiny, cash-only BYOB in Upper Darby.

Triple Crown (593 E. Lancaster Ave., Radnor): Getting in touch with their inner Main Line, Fearless Restaurants (White Dog Cafe, Autograph Brasserie) is dealing in chops, a raw bar, club sandwiches, and other classic American fare in an equestrian-themed series of rooms at the Radnor Hotel.

Tu Rinconcito (17 N. Third St.): Eugene Guevara, daughter Lorena, and wife Ernestina (she’s cooking her recipes from San Luis Potosí, Mexico) are behind this adorable, all-day cafe in Old City.