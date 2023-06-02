Black Restaurant Week returns with deals and specials at 9 Philly restaurants

Update your event calendars: Black Restaurant Week returns for its sixth year in Philly.

From Friday, June 2 to Sunday, June 11, nine Black-owned restaurants will participate in the “More Than Just a Week” campaign to showcase African American, African, and Caribbean cuisines.

During the week, restaurants will offer specials like Star Fusion Express’ $24.99 combo of popular items, including wings, bowls and spring rolls, and 48th Street Grille’s $40 three-course . Other restaurants include iMunch Cafe, Cray Taste, Aksum Cafe, Shayla’s Savour, Mt Airy Deli, Denise’s Delicacies, and Jacobs Northwest.

Founded in 2016, Black Restaurant Week’s mission is to promote Black-owned culinary businesses. Founder Warren Luckett with managing partners Falayn Ferrell and Derek Robinson began a food experience in Houston for residents to dine at Black-owned restaurants. The mission was to promote the businesses and educate customers about the cultural cuisines in the city. Years later, the mission rings true with its expansion into 13 cities, including Philadelphia, supporting more than 3000 restauranteurs, bartenders, chefs, caterers, and food trucks.

“Black Restaurant Week has not only made my brand more identifiable, but it has also helped my business expand,” said Darlene Jones, chef-owner of Star Fusion Express in West Philly.

Jones will soon open Star Fusion 2.0, a Creole fusion-rotisserie-soul food restaurant, close to its sibling restaurant. For Jones, who has participated in the restaurant week since 2018, the new expansion means more job opportunities for those in her community.

“The impact of restaurant week goes way beyond my own success,” she said. “The positive effects that it has helped me create new jobs in communities that I was raised in. That’s one of the main reasons why I participate — it’s full circle [for me].”

Where to eat for Black Restaurant Week

iMunch Cafe: 📍1233 N. 31st St., 📞 215-236-MUNCH (8624), 🌐 imunchcafe.com

Cray Taste: 📍118 Market St., 📞 267-886-9014, 🌐 craytaste.com

Aksum Cafe: 📍4630 Baltimore Ave., 📞 267-275-8195, 🌐 aksumcafe.com

Shayla’s Savour: 🌐 shaylassavour.wixsite.com/shaylassavour

48th Street Grille: 📍310 S 48th St., 📞 267-244-4764, 🌐 48thstreetgrille.com

Mt Airy Deli: 📍7200 Devon St., 📞 215-242-9274, 🌐 mtairydeli.com

Denise’s Delicacies: 📍 2916 North 22nd St., 📞 215-225-5425, 🌐 cakesbydenises.com

Jacobs Northwest: 📍 7165 Germantown Ave., 📞 215-420-2255, 🌐 jacobsnorthwestphl.com