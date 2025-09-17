The latest restaurant from Philly’s hottest chef couple is coming to Fitler Square

She has her place, and so does he. And now, chefs Amanda Shulman (Her Place Supper Club) and Alex Kemp (My Loup) are opening a restaurant together later this year.

Pine Street Grill is under construction across from Fitler Square at 23rd and Pine Streets. The corner property, home to a location of the Greek destination Dmitri’s from 2000 to 2014 and a branch of wine bar Tria from 2015 to 2017, previously was Cotoletta, which closed last year after five years.

Advertisement

They’re still keeping the menu and overall vibe under wraps, but they envision Pine Street Grill as an “everyday restaurant, the kind of place we wish was a five-minute walk from our house.”

This pretty much squares with their lifestyle. The couple, who married in 2023, had a baby girl in January.

Their first two restaurants, both near Rittenhouse Square, are aimed at grown-ups: Her Place — which she opened in 2021 with an intimate, dinner-party vibe and eclectic menu — and My Loup, which they opened together in 2023 with him in the kitchen and a moody, date-night energy and French-Canadian menu.

As a neighborhood restaurant, Pine Street Grill will serve dinner, brunch, and happy hour, and will be open weekends — something different for the couple, whose other restaurants are open weekdays only.

The Connecticut-born Shulman, who started cooking out of her apartment while a sophomore at the University of Pennsylvania, opened Her Place at 1740 Sansom St. as a BYOB pop-up; it soon after became a permanent restaurant while adding a liquor license.

Shulman won James Beard Award nominations for Emerging Chef in 2022 and 2023, following up in 2025 with a nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic.

She and the Canadian-born Kemp met at Momofuku Ko in New York. His resume includes Montreal’s Joe Beef and New York’s Eleven Madison Park.

He joined her in Philadelphia before the opening of My Loup at 2005 Walnut St.