Fast-rising PopUp Bagels is coming to Ardmore with the first of eight Philly-area stores

The fast-growing PopUp Bagels plans to enter the Philadelphia market with the first of eight locations setting up in Suburban Square in Ardmore, where it will open in the former Juice Press, next to Dry Bar and Soul Cycle and across from Shake Shack.

PopUp, conceived in a Connecticut backyard in 2021, is known for its “Grip, Rip and Dip” format. It does not make sandwiches or even offer sliced bagels — rather, the bagels are sold hot and whole with cups of cream cheese “schmears” or butter for dipping.

Advertisement

The Ardmore location, which does not yet have an opening date, is owned by franchisee Brian Harrington of Montgomery County, who launched two PopUp locations earlier this year in Boston.

PopUp Bagels’ backstory is similar to that of Philadelphia’s Kismet Bagels, in that both were launched by bored professionals during the pandemic.

PopUp founder Adam Goldberg told Fast Company that he started baking sourdough bread at his home in Westport, Conn., before moving on to refining a bagel recipe. He settled on a light, soft bagel, as opposed to the chewy New York style. The backyard project drew attention and led to pop-up shops in New York City.

Social media attention and investors quickly followed.

PopUp Bagels are sold in bundles of three, six, or 12, and include a schmear. Coffee is also offered. Prices vary per market.

The company has 13 East Coast locations but is in the midst of a sweeping national expansion. In November 2024, it announced franchise agreements across 10 states. By July 2025, it had secured deals for 300 new stores, with openings planned in cities including Atlanta, Nashville, and Orlando.

Harrington is a cofounder of the Table 95 company, which operated a series of restaurants such as City Tap House, Mission Grill, and Public House. His PopUp territory includes Philadelphia and its South Jersey and Pennsylvania suburbs. He is also overseeing expansion in the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia markets.