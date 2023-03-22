Where to break your Ramadan fast around Philadelphia

Ramadan begins a month of spiritual rejuvenation for Muslims. It’s a time to practice patience, gratitude, charitable giving and abstinence. This year, the holiday begins the night of March 22 and ends the night of April 20, following the lunar calendar. Muslims observing Ramadan forgo food and drink (yes, even water) from sunrise to sunset, often gathering for suhoor, the pre-dawn meal, and iftar, the dusk meal.

To begin the day’s fast, suhoor is typically before 5 a.m. where observing Muslims eat everything from traditional stews to bowls of cereal. After 7 p.m., iftar is traditionally observed with dates, fresh juices, fried snacks and favorite dishes to break the fast. While each meal can be eaten at home, Muslims often plan gatherings to begin and end the fast together.

If you’re looking to dine out this Ramadan, this list offers a handful of restaurants in the Philly area open during early suhoor hours and offering iftar specials to celebrate the holiday. While most of the establishments listed offer halal meat, check out our guide to halal hot chicken and other eats for more options.

24-hour restaurants open for suhoor

This Northeast restaurant is particularly special because it’s open 24 hours a day in a city where all-night restaurants have become endangered, according to Inquirer food critic Craig LaBan. Enjoy halal Uzbek homestyle dishes, including beef or lamb puff pastries, pilaf dishes piled high with stewed meats and carrots, fried meaty turnovers, and crepes filled with cottage cheese and strawberry jam for your early morning feasting this Ramadan.

📍 9969 Bustleton Ave., 📞 267-571-1111, 🌐 plovhousephiladelphia.com, 🕒 Open 24 hours seven days a week

While traditional dishes are enjoyed during suhoor, classic American breakfast foods are a favorite too. At one of Philly’s remaining 24-hour diners, you’ll find pancakes and eggs in a pinch. Pile your plate with omelets and waffles at 4 a.m. at the Liberty Bell Diner in the Northeast.

📍 8445 Frankford Ave., 📞 215-331-4344, 🌐 thelibertybelldiner.com, 🕒 Sunday to Wednesday 5:30 a.m. to 3 a.m., Thursday to Saturday open 24 hours

Advertisement

Get cozy in this 24-hour diner on Cottman Avenue. Chow down on cinnamon French toast, eggs any way, golden brown pancakes, and pan-fried omelets at 3 a.m. Then, end the pre-dawn meal with a slice of strawberry cheesecake or chocolate fudge cake.

📍 2811 Cottman Ave., 📞 215-331-0797, 🌐 fsdiner.com, 🕒 Open 24 hours seven days a week

Where to find suhoor and iftar menus in the Philly area

From March 24 until April 21, this Middle Eastern restaurant in Old City dishes out to-go boxes for iftar this Ramadan. Falafel, rice, hummus and salad are boxed up for $25.99, chicken with rice for $34.99, and lamb with rice for $39.99 — three dates, three sambosa, an oat and chicken soup and desserts like baklava and sweet, cheesy kunafa are included. Boxes feed one person, but come with large portions that can feed two people. Get your to-go box orders in as early 3 p.m. to guarantee your meal is ready by iftar. Orders for four or more boxes require a 24-hour notice.

For those dining in, the special is available starting at 6 p.m.

Note: To-go boxes are also available for suhoor — pick up in the evening for the next day’s pre-dawn meal.

📍 134 Chestnut St., 📞 267-822-2327, 🌐 maloogacatering.com, 🕒 Monday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This Pakistani restaurant in University City is offering Ramadan packages with appetizers, entrees, naan, and dessert. Items include samosas and tandoori chicken, rice dishes like biryani and pulao, plus desserts like kheer or rice pudding and gulab jamun, and more. The Catering per person (for order with a minimum of 50-75 people) range from $9.95 to $14.99, depending on your options.

📍 4447 Chestnut St., 📞 215-921-5597, 🌐 wahgiwah.com, 🕒 Sunday to Thursday noon to 10 p.m., Friday to Saturday noon to 11 p.m.

Find iftar boxes at this halal Mexican grill in the Northeast. Choose from chicken, shrimp, steak, or falafel tacos, quesadillas, or burritos. Boxes also include three Algerian dates and a drink for $13. Family boxes will also be available — prices range from $50 to $90. If you dine in, break your fast with dates and a homemade apple rose drink for free.

For suhoor, enjoy the regular restaurant menu — quesadillas, burritos, tacos, enchiladas and churros — during extended hours. This Ramadan, Don Panchito will stay open till 3 a.m. Thursday to Sunday. Owner Mohamed Sadek Goubaa may also extend hours for the rest of the week.

📍 3180 Grant Ave., 📞 215-598-6726, 🌐 donpanchitomexicangrill.com, 🕒 Ramadan hours are Monday to Wednesday 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., Thursday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.

The owner of Don Panchito will also offer specials at his halal Mediterranean and Mexican food truck called Goubaa Grub, which often sits on Cottman Avenue. Chicken, grilled steak, shrimp or falafel over rice and salad is $13. Dates and a drink are also included.

📍2300 Cottman Ave., 📞 267-281-8116, 🌐 instagram.com/goubaagrub, 🕒 Tuesday to Saturday noon to 8 p.m.

Get iftar snacks, including fruit salad, pakoras (fried fritters), samosas (fried, stuffed triangle-shaped pastries), and dates, plus drinks, throughout the month holiday at this Pakistani restaurant in University City. A table will be set up with all the snacks at the restaurant for anyone, fasting or not, to enjoy — all items are free in celebration of the holiday.

After breaking your fast with snacks, order Pakistani classics including haleem (lentil stew) and biryani.

📍 4201 Chestnut St., 📞 215-222-8081, 🌐 kabobeesh.com, 🕒 Monday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Tuesday to Sunday 11 a.m. to midnight

In South Philly, Cristina Martinez opens the doors to her popular barbacoa spot for a weekday during the month-long holiday to be inclusive to the community she serves — the restaurant has been halal since 2019. The third annual iftar night will be April 11 where Muslims can break their fast with a date and dive into $5 halal lamb tacos and $5 consommé. There will be space to pray as well. “We opened the door for everybody,” Martinez told the Inquirer in 2022.

📍 1140 S. 9th St., 🌐 instagram.com/barbacoachef, 🕒 April 11 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Get chicken with rice and side salad every day this Ramadan at Doro Bet in West Philly. The meal costs $16 to $18, with dates in each order. Be sure to try the lemon turmeric or spicy berbere fried chicken while you’re there.

The prix-fixed meals include an appetizer, soup, entree, dessert and homemade drink and are available for $25 on Thursdays at Salam Cafe in Germantown and on Fridays at Alif Brew in West Philly.

📍 Multiple locations, 🌐 alifamilyrestaurants.com

A Karachi-style iftar buffet will be offered on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at this colorful Pakistani restaurant in Voorhees, New Jersey. There will be a rotating menu with over 15 items, including papdi chaat, bahi baray, samosa, and dates. Main entrees are also included. Adults pay $24.99. Kids 6 to 13 years old pay $14.99 and under five eat for free.

If you’re looking for Pakistani classics for suhoor, the restaurant is open for reservation-only dining. Enjoy omelets with flatbreads like parathas and naan, paya (goat feet stew), and qeema (ground beef) fry. Pancakes and waffles with fruit will also be offered. Suhoor dining is available for large parties with a minimum number of 20 people. Reservations are required. Dishes range $12.99 to $14.99.

📍 2999 E Evesham Road, Voorhees, 📞 833-544-5233, 🌐 karachikafe.com, 🕒 Ramadan hours are Tuesday to Sunday 2 to 10:30 p.m.

Every Sunday and Friday, Alamodak Restaurant in Fishtown is hosting a Ramadan buffet. The buffet items rotate, but customers can expect hummus, spicy labneh, lamb mansaf and chicken mandi. Adults pay $25, and kids 5 to 10 years old pay $15. For other days in the week, there is a special which includes salads and soups and an entree for $19.99.

On the last day of Ramadan, there will be a grand buffet to celebrate the end of the holiday.

📍 161 Cecil B. Moore Ave., 📞 267-641-5926, 🌐 alamodakrestauranthookahbar.com, 🕒 Monday to Tuesday and Thursday and Sunday 4 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.