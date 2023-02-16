Superfolie, a ‘sophisticated, hole-in-the-wall wine bar,’ will open soon in Rittenhouse

Bar-restaurant veterans Chloe Grigri and Vincent Stipo met, fell in love, got married, and are now taking the next logical step: opening what they call “a sophisticated-hole-in-the-wall wine bar” together near Rittenhouse Square.

Superfolie — the name is fanciful French for fantastical or wild — is expected to debut March 3 at 1602 Spruce St., a former Plenty Cafe. The neighborhood has been on an upswing of cool, new bars lately, with the opening of Andra Hem and the revival and relocation of Franklin Mortgage. Another, Vinyl Bar & Lounge, is under construction at 15th and Chancellor Streets, the former Applebee’s.

Superfolie will mark a crosstown expansion for Grigri, who with her father, Bernard, owns The Good King Tavern and its upstairs wine bar, le Caveau, at Seventh and Kater Streets in Bella Vista. Robert Brown, who also worked on le Caveau, is setting up Superfolie with a zinc bar, zellige tiles, and oak floors.

Its 30 seats will include a bird’s-eye view mezzanine.

“I think the stars were always aligned for this to happen someday,” Grigri said. “I feel like it was only ever a matter of time.”

Stipo came to Philadelphia more than a dozen years ago as part of the opening team at Vernick Food & Drink and three years later moved on to juggle a career managing bar programs at such spots as a.bar and Palizzi Social Club with brokering commercial real estate, specifically restaurants, with MSC Retail. In fact, he negotiated the real estate deal for Superfolie.

“This was just a good opportunity for us to take on a project that’s not a giant restaurant but something that allows us to both put our touch on and do together, which has been fun,” Stipo said.

Sommelier Kaitlyn Caruke will be wine director. She has worked with Grigri on Philly Wine Cru/Philly Wine Week and Eater Wine Club, cohosted wine dinners at Niche Niche in New York and Res Ipsa in Philadelphia, and served with her on the board of Philly Wine Week.

By-the-glass offerings will feature a rotating selection of bubbly, white, orange, and red, with a bottle list of 70-plus cellar selections, including wines from hard-to-find producers and vintages.

Good King chef Michael Valent will oversee the food. The menu will feature tartines, composed salads, raw plates, and cheese and charcuterie, mostly small plates.

Kitchen hours will be 4:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, with the bar open a half-hour later. There will be no reservations.