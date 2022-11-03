Not everyone is up for, or able to, partake in a Thanksgiving Day at home.

Some want to forgo the prep. Others might be going it alone this year.

But for those who still want to go out for a meal on the day, some restaurants are open for dine-in service. And one of the best parts for you: no cleanup.

The Philadelphia region has plenty of restaurants open and ready to cook a feast for you.

With the help of restaurants and food establishments offering dining for turkey day, we’ve compiled a list of where to dine this Thanksgiving. Reservations are strongly recommended or even required at most.

This list will be continuously updated, so if you know any other restaurants open for dine-in on the holiday, kindly fill out our form.

Executive chef Thomas Harkins and executive sous chef Joe Thomas Jr. have a festive feast for you this Thanksgiving. Enjoy a buffet of seasonal salads and soups, signature charcuterie and cheese displays from local farms, carving stations featuring roasted Lancaster turkey, herb roasted prime rib and whole roasted Verlasso salmon, autumn vegetables, and more. End the meal with pies and cookies galore. Buffet is $85 per adult and $25 per kid aged 12 and under. Add a $35 optional wine pairing prepared by the beverage team. Reservations are available via Resy from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

📍 1200 Market St., 📞 215-231-7300, 🌐 bankandbourbon.com

Enjoy half a turkey, stuffing, vegetables, sauce, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes for $80 or half a goose, stuffing, vegetables, sauce, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes for $85 on Thanksgiving Day for dine in from 2 to 8:30 p.m. Reservations are preferred.

📍 1007 Frankford Ave., 📞 215-620-7290, 🌐 elwoodrestaurant.com

Dine at The Rittenhouse Hotel on Thanksgiving Day. At Lacroix, guests can enjoy an array of breakfast favorites and holiday classics with a French twist curated by the masterful Executive Chef Eric Leveillee. Menu items include tarte flambe with bacon and creme fraiche, maple roasted butternut squash, cranberry relish with blood orange and apple cider gratin, traditional chestnut stuffing, s’mores with popcorn and caramel chocolate mousse, choux pastry with brown butter and caramelia and much more. Ham, lamb and turkey are offered for carving. Expect to pay $150 per person and $75 per kid aged 8 and under. Reservations for parties up to eight people can be made at Exploretock.com.

📍 210 W Rittenhouse Square, 📞 215-790-2533, 🌐 lacroixrestaurant.com

A full a la carte menu with seasonal additions is available on Thanksgiving Day from noon to 5 p.m. Except to pay an average $26. Reserve your seat on OpenTable.

📍 1 N 19th St., 📞 215-419-5055, 🌐 vernickfish.com

Reserve your spot for a French-inspired Thanksgiving spread. Choose from seasonal menu items a la carte or three-course pre-fix menu with items only available on the holiday. The pre-fix menu is $55 per person starting at noon. It includes an appetizer (roasted garden beets salad), an entrée (apple cider brined turkey breast with roasted root vegetables, bacon croissant stuffing, crispy Brussel sprouts and giblet gravy), and dessert (basque cheesecake with roasted Bosc pear, port wine reduction, Chantilly cream).

📍 1170 Ludlow St., 📞 215 258-9430, 🌐 thewayward.com

The Prime Rib is hosting a Thanksgiving spread for $65 per person. Choose between shrimp and corn chowder or a seasonal greens salad to start. Then dig into the slow roasted turkey dinner with Jaindl Farms young turkey, traditional herb stuffing, braised collard greens, cranberry relish, maple glazed sweet potatoes and savory turkey gravy. For dessert, indulge in a pumpkin, pecan or apple tart. Don’t forget about the cocktail special: a pumpkin spice martini made with real pumpkin pie, Godiva white chocolate liqueur and vanilla vodka.

📍 900 Packer Ave., 📞 267-682-7500, 🌐 philadelphia.livecasinohotel.com/dine-and-drink/the-prime-rib

In Rittenhouse Square, seek out this Thanksgiving buffet. Find seatings at noon and 2 p.m. for $80 per person (includes complimentary glass of Champagne), half price for children under 12. (Expect to pay taxes and 18% gratuity.) There will be a raw bar, bourbon-braised short ribs, truffled mac and cheese, herb brined turkey with turkey jus and cranberry chutney, and more. Reserve your seat over the phone or on OpenTable.

📍120S 17th St., 📞 215-569-8300, 🌐 sofitel-philadelphia.com/dining-lounge/chez-colette

Here you’ll find turkey, salad, pasta, stuffing and sweet potato mash for dinner and pumpkin pie or cannoli for dessert for $130 for four people, or $70 for two. Plus, additional add-ons are $3 to $50. The restaurant is open on the holiday, BYOB and cash only. Reserve your spot.

📍 2500 South Broad St., 📞 856-981-0910, 🌐 scannicchio.online

When you dine at Fork, Thanksgiving for two means oysters ($4 each) and charcuterie and cheese for two ($25) to start. Each person in your party gets a choice of squash soup with pickled apple, Brussels sprouts, fluke crudo or beet salad. Next, choose one dish of roasted heirloom turkey, dry-aged 32-ounce rib eye steak (with $20 supplement per person) or whole Pennsylvania trout for two people. Parker House rolls and chicory salad are offered as well. For the table, enjoy Anadama corn and walnut stuffing, mashed potatoes with shaved truffle, and roasted fall root vegetables and mushrooms. Finish off with High Street pies: apple brown butter crumb pie, kabocha squash pie and chocolate hazelnut silk pie. There are also ginger molasses cookies or biscotti for dessert. Dinner is $110 per person (a 20% service charge is added to every check). Reservations can be made online from noon to 9 p.m.

📍 306 Market St., 📞 215-625-9425, 🌐 forkrestaurant.com

Host Friendsgiving from Nov. 17 to Nov. 23 with four of your favorite people for a total $200 plus. There is a four person minimum so if you have an extra guest, it’s $50 for each additional person. Enjoy foccaccia bread, pumpkin ravioli, roasted turkey, broccoli rabe, sweet potatoes, roasted carrots and more. Finish off with apple pie. Make your reservation online.

📍 14 N. Front St., 📞 215-922-7800, 🌐 panoramawinebar.com

Head to the nautical-themed bar and eatery on Thanksgiving Day for all your favorites. There will be turkey, potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy and string beans. Check social media for updates. All locations are open all day. No reservations needed.

📍 Multiple locations, 🌐 misconducttavern.com

On Thanksgiving Day, begin your feasting at 1 p.m. at Jean-Georges. The four-course menu presented by chef de cuisine Cornelia Sühr features family-style appetizers, including parmesan risotto with white truffles, raw bay scallops with cranberry-ginger vinaigrette and fresh wasabi, and butternut squash soup topped with mushrooms and chives. The main course will be a roasted turkey breast and confit leg accompanied by chestnut and foie gras stuffing, frisée and pear salad with goat cheese and pecans, and cranberry ginger compote. Choose from a selection of desserts for $175 per person and $85 for kids ages 5 to 12.

📍 1 North 19th St., 📞 215-419-5057, 🌐 jean-georgesphiladelphia.com

Enjoy an a la carte menu while a live jazz band performs. Chef de cuisine Patrick Rogala will serve up a special dish of roasted and confit organic turkey, sourdough stuffing, mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables for $48. Reservations can be made on OpenTable. Expect to pay up to $50 for regular menu.

📍 1 N 19th St., 📞 215-419-5059, 🌐 jgskyhigh.com

Join the buffet line from noon to 6:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The buffet includes caesar & tri-colored salad, turkey roulade, prime rib, salmon, chestnut stuffing, Brussels sprouts and mashed potatoes. Be sure to stop at the dessert station too. It’s $80 per person, plus tax and gratuity and $40 for children under 12.

📍 1437 Chestnut St. (located in the W Hotel)., 📞 732-850-8272, 🌐 dolceitalianrestaurant.com

Dive into the Thanksgiving buffet with seatings from 1 to 5 p.m. on the holiday while you enjoy live classical music in the two-tier Grand Ballroom. The menu will feature dishes like maple-thyme-brined turkey, dozens of salads and side dishes, a raw bar, cheese and charcuterie, and a lavish dessert spread. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available and full beverage service is available to purchase. Reservations are available on OpenTable. The buffet is $90 per person plus tax and 24% gratuity. It is half-priced for children ages 5 to 12. Children ages 4 and under eat for free.

📍 200 South Broad St., 📞 215-790-1919, 🌐 hyatt.com/the-bellevue-hotel

In Stone Harbor, a traditional Thanksgiving buffet with all your favorite holiday fixings is available on the holiday from noon to 6 p.m. There will be chilled salads, warm soups, roasted turkey, grilled beef medallions, crispy haddock, cider-braised pork shoulder, sweet potato casserole and other sides, and assorted desserts. Adults pay $54 plus and kids ages 12 and under pay $26 plus. Reservations required; call to book.

📍 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor, 📞 609-796-7022, 🌐 reedsatshelterhaven.com

Dive into small bites like chilled shrimp and vegetable crudité, salads, cravings including apple cider brined turkey and oven-roasted sustainable salmon, harvest stuffing and maple glazed sweet potatoes, and finish off with pumpkin pie or praline pretzel trifle. Find these items and more from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Adults pay $65 plus and kids ages 12 and under pay $25 plus. Reservations are required; call to book.

📍 274 S River Road, New Hope, 📞 609.796.7022, 🌐 riverhousenewhope.com

Inside the Valley Forge Casino Resort, find a seasonal Thanksgiving menu offered a la carte along with the Revolution Chop House’s standard menu on Thanksgiving Day. Menu includes appetizers (acorn squash bisque with ginger maple crème fraiche), Thanksgiving dinner (roasted turkey, herbed stuffing, whipped potatoes, candied sweet potatoes, sage turkey a jus) and a dessert (pumpkin cheesecake with caramel, candied pecans and whipped cream). Dine from 5 to 9 p.m. Prices vary.

📍 232 N 2nd St., 📞 732-850-8272, 🌐 vfcasino.com/dine/revolution-chop-house

Join chef-partner Tyler Akin’s family Thanksgiving table with a reservation at Le Cavalier. The Wilmington French brasserie will offer a festive dining experience. Guests will select one starter and one entrée, plus shared sides for the table and dessert options. There will be roasted Brussels sprouts with pine nut tarator (a type of sauce) and melted leeks, roasted turkey with herbes de Provence gravy, and citrus-glazed ham with pineapple-rum gastrique. For dessert, sweet potato pie with Apollonia spice, cocoa nibs, sage crème Chantilly and French apple cider cake with Calvados-caramel pecans and buttercream. Additional options to add-on include foie gras tartine with butternut squash marmalade and pomegranate, lobster tails served with butter and apple cider vinegar, and filet mignon with béarnaise sauce. The dinner is $75 per person. Reservations can be made from 1 to 7 p.m. on Resy.com.

📍 42 W 11th St, Wilmington, DE, 📞 302-594-3154, 🌐 lecavalierde.com