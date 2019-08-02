Not all of Diltz’s efforts were successful. I loved the notion of revamping the catfish and waffles trend that was all the rage in Philadelphia in the 1800s and early 20th century. But something was off with Diltz’s riff on a recipe from the long-gone Kugler’s. Catfish poached in rich bechamel sauce may simply not translate to modern tastes, even with the smart addition of smoke. But it was more a question of execution — the portion oddly puny, the wafer-thin cornmeal waffles not as crisp as they should have been. (But bonus points for pepper hash.)