Heather Rice uses the silks for an aerial yoga demonstration as the Veggie Curious pop up dinner begins at Amrita Yoga South, 2306 South St, in Philadelphia, PA on January 31, 2020. Top Chef alum and Spice Finch owner Jennifer Carroll is throwing Veggie Curious pop up dinners every month in 2020 in a Philadelphia spaces that aren't restaurants. The food will have a totally different theme at each. She and a small team put create a restaurant from nothing--just like Restaurant Wars on Top Chef--and then have service that one night before they take it all down and do it again the following month somewhere else.