Tria to close its wine, beer, and cheese bar in Washington Square West after 18 years

Tria’s location at 12th and Spruce Streets in Washington Square West will close on July 3 as management has struck a deal with a group planning a cocktail bar on the site.

“We had a great run for 18 years, but we had a good opportunity to pass the torch,” said Jon Myerow, a partner in Tria, which specializes in the so-called fermentation trio of wine, cheese, and beer in a casual setting. Myerow said closing this location would give him and his partners the room to launch other concepts, including an event and education space due to open this fall in Rittenhouse. He declined to name the group.

“I’ve been looking on and off an event space for over a decade because we get a lot of demand for events, but we’ve never had a space for them,” Myerow said. “We finally found a space that works for us and it’s also going to be our classroom to teach wine classes like we used to.”

Myerow declined to specify the address for the event space, which he said would accommodate 50 people. He said it would be near Tria’s first location, which opened in 2004 at the corner of 18th and Sansom Streets. The Washington West location opened in summer 2007.

The 18th Street Tria location will be unaffected by 12th Street’s closing, though Myerow said that location would be renovated later this year.

Tria has had as many as four locations, including one at 23rd and Pine Streets across from Fitler Square (2015 to 2017) and the larger Tria Taproom, on Walnut Street near 20th, in the space that now houses My Loup (2013 to 2020).

Myerow got the idea for Tria at a dinner party whose food was limited to light bites: Belgian beers and some cheeses, he said. “That was a great dinner,” he said.