First-ever cheesesteak contest at this year’s 9th St. Italian Market Festival

The cheesesteak, conceived in South Philadelphia, will be one of the main attractions at this year’s 9th Street Italian Market Festival, a highlight of the annual South Philly social calendar.

It will host its first-ever cheesesteak competition, whose field of entrants will be determined by public nominations. Organizers said the shops will be invited to participate “based on both pedigree and fan voting.” A panel will pick the winner during judging at 11 a.m. May 20 on the main stage. The festival runs May 20 and 21.

The prize will be bragging rights, a large trophy to display in the winner’s shop, and a $5,000 donation made by festival sponsor Deer Park to the charity of the winner’s choice. (The American Heart Association? Why not.)

“We’re not expecting to settle the debate forever,” said Grant Cowherd, senior brand manager for the water brand.

Advertisement

Exactly.

Selecting “the best cheesesteak” is a slippery undertaking — harder, even, than scaling the greased pole at Ninth and Montrose.

Just last month, voters in The Inquirer’s March Madness-style bracket chose Dalessandro’s in Roxborough. Over the years, we’ve taken our own stab at it, too, coming up with a dozen essential cheesesteak shops.

One other cheesesteak bit: The top-to-bottom renovation and expansion of Jim’s Steaks at Fourth and South Streets are taking longer than expected. Recall that the landmark was damaged by fire last July and will expand into Eye’s Gallery next door. Owner Ken Silver told The Inquirer this week that integrating the two buildings was a challenge and that he was now hoping for Columbus Day.