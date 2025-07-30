Essen Bakery’s owners say they’re ‘navigating deeply personal challenges,’ but plan to reopen

Essen Bakery owners Tova and Brad du Plessis, saying they have been “navigating deeply personal challenges,” plan to reopen their popular Jewish-style bake shops in South Philadelphia and Kensington.

On May 31, they announced on social media that they were “hitting pause for the next few days to take care of what matters most — our people, our health, and our future.” Since then, however, the stores, at 1437 E. Passyunk Ave. and at 110 W. Berks St., have been dark and there has been no word from the du Plessises about the future of the business.

Advertisement

The couple told The Inquirer Tuesday that during the last few months, they have been sorting out “mental health struggles and difficulties in our relationship that made it clear we couldn’t care for Essen until we first cared for ourselves.”

“It’s taken us time to find the words to say this,” they wrote. “For a while, everything felt too uncertain to explain. We didn’t want to speak before we felt more certainty about our future together. But now, with more clarity and full of hope, we want to share our plans for Essen.”

“Closing our doors wasn’t easy, but it was necessary. This pause has allowed us to do the work we needed in order to even imagine a future for Essen. And today, we’re finally beginning to see that future again.”

Tova du Plessis, the four-time James Beard Award nominee from South Africa, said they hope to reopen as soon as possible. The target is Rosh Hashanah, which this year begins at sundown Sept. 22.

They said they plan to seek additional funding to ensure Essen returns “not only intact, but stronger, healthier, and more sustainable. Like us, Essen needed healing. And like us, it’s on its way back — not exactly the same, but more welcoming, more intentional, and more full of love than ever. Expect a new menu with more creative hot and cold breakfast and lunch sandwiches, served quickly and with a smile. We hope to see both locations feeling vibrant and lively as soon as we possibly can.”

The du Plessises said they provided information to employees for claiming unemployment benefits for reduced hours during the closure. They acknowledged that most, if not all, employees have been able to secure other jobs. They said they would offer jobs back to all the employees on payroll at the time of the closing, if they want to return.

Tova du Plessis initially studied biology in the United States with intentions to go into medicine, but pivoted to culinary arts after graduating in 2009 and enrolling at the Culinary Institute of America in Napa Valley. She worked at the Restaurant at Meadowood in Napa, and then moved to Philadelphia to work at Zahav and serve as a line cook and sous chef under chef Michael Solomonov. Later, she was pastry chef at the ill-starred Avance and then executive pastry chef at Lacroix in the Rittenhouse Hotel.

In early 2023, she was diagnosed with narcolepsy, the chronic interruption of the sleep cycle, which left her constantly exhausted. She shared her diagnosis on Instagram last year.

Her husband, a longtime wine sales executive last with KosherWine.com, joined her in the business last year to oversee catering, wholesale, and e-commerce.

“We’ve always believed that Essen is more than just a bakery — it’s a reflection of our hearts, our partnership, and our connection to this incredible community,” they wrote. “We are endlessly grateful — to our loyal customers for your patience, to our staff for your compassion, and to our community for reminding us why Essen matters. Your support has meant everything.”