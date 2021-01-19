He follows their cooking style, too. His mother and grandmother do not understand buttermilk fried chicken, and neither does he. “Buttermilk is for biscuits,” his grandmother told him. And chicken breasts? In his experience, “Black folks never knew anything about the breast,” he said. “They gave us the scraps — the wing, the leg. So that’s what we made. Back in the day, you could get a 40-pound bag of wings for $23. Now the wing is the most expensive thing and [grocers are] giving away the breast. The scraps of glory — that was the scrap that we were given and we changed the whole world.” (Commerce is commerce, and so Harley does sell a boneless chicken breast sandwich in addition to wings and thighs.)