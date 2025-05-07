8 great rooftop restaurants and bars in the Philly suburbs

With the cherry blossoms in bloom and warmer days ahead, it’s officially rooftop dining season.

Venture into the Philadelphia suburbs and you’ll find plenty of al fresco options — but for the best views, rooftops reign supreme. From Doylestown to Conshohocken, these restaurants offer elevated food, drinks, and scenery.

Here’s where to dine (and drink) on high:

Climb the stairs to this open-air rooftop patio in Phoenixville. Settle into a picnic or high-top table with oysters Champagne mignonette, crab cake sliders, buffalo chicken flatbread, and watermelon feta salad. Pair it with mango margaritas or key lime pie daiquiris, and challenge your friends to a round of jumbo Connect Four or Jenga.

📍212 Bridge St., Phoenixville, Pa. 19460, 🌐 bistroonbridge.com, 📷 @bistroonbridge

Located in the heart of Media, this rooftop bar serves wings, cheesesteaks, and cold beer with a view. Sip on Yuengling and house cocktails atop the rooftop bar or snack on hot honey barbecue wings and cheesesteaks on the rooftop patio. Happy hour runs Monday to Friday from 4 to 6 p.m., with $3 beers, $6 wine, and $8 appetizers.

📍109 West State St., Media, Pa. 19063, 🌐 offtherailmedia.com, 📷 @offtherailmediapa

This West Chester Mexican favorite has a rooftop bar that’s first-come, first-served. Enjoy tacos, nachos, burritos, enchiladas, and margaritas in the open air.

📍102 E. Market St., West Chester, Pa. 19382, 🌐 masmexicali.com, 📷 @masmexicalicantina

Sundays are for brunch on the second-floor rooftop patio in Doylestown. Expect boards piled with eggs, chorizo hash, fried chicken and waffles, praline French toast, and more. No matter the dish, sip on mimosas and espresso martinis as you people watch down North Main Street.

📍37 N Main St., Doylestown, Pa. 18901, 🌐 momsdoylestown.com, 📷 @momsdoylestown

In Perkasie, this rooftop deck opens on weekends and serves a hearty gastropub menu: fish and chips, burgers, cheesesteaks, wings, Nashville hot chicken sandwiches, and more. Wash it all down with craft cocktails (raspberry Cosmo), mocktails (citrus spritz), seasonal beers and ciders, and nonalcoholic beers.

📍606 W Chestnut St., Perkasie, Pa. 18944, 🌐 ramperkasie.com, 📷 @ramspinthouselounge

Sip on lagers, IPAs, sangrias, and martinis with skyline views. There’s a lounge area with a fireplace and umbrella-shaded tables. The Chester County brewery offers happy hour Wednesday through Friday, 4 to 6 p.m., with crispy cheese fries, smoked wings, and Brussels sprouts with maple garlic sauce.

📍202 E. Lancaster Ave., Second Floor, Downingtown, Pa., 19335, 🌐 eastbranchbrewing.com, 📷 @eastbranchbrewing

This pan-Asian restaurant’s Media rooftop overlooks the borough. The full menu is available outside, including sushi, shrimp tempura, lobster mac and cheese, and bulgogi spring rolls. Reservations are recommended, especially on weekends.

📍217 W. State St., Media, Pa., 19063, 🌐 azie-restaurant.com, 📷 @aziemedia

Seating is first-come, first-served at the Skytop Garden, which sits above the Conshohocken location of the reliable Great American Pub. Order burgers, including the Cajun spice-rubbed charbroiled beef burger and a turkey burger topped with basil-spinach pesto, or brick-oven pizzas, including the Philly cheesesteak and buffalo chicken, to share. Note that it operates weather-permitting.

📍123 Fayette St., Conshohocken, Pa., 19428, 🌐 thegreatamericanpub.com, 📷 @greatamericanpub