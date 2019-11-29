Stephen Simons, who with David Frank opened the Royal in October 2002, said the work cost much more than their initial purchase price for the building and its liquor license. Simons and Frank also own Royal Sushi and Izakaya (with Jesse Ito), Royal Boucherie (with Nicholas Elmi), Cantina Dos Segundos and Cantina Dos Caballitos, Khyber Pass Pub, and Triangle Tavern.