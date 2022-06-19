The longtime Ventnor location of the Sack O’ Subs sandwich shop was damaged Saturday evening by a three-alarm fire next door, only eight days after its reopening following an abrupt change in ownership.

Three families were displaced and received help from the American Red Cross, officials said.

As investigators combed the scene Sunday morning on the 5200 block of Ventnor Avenue, a bulldozer began demolishing the shuttered U-Mango smoothie and bubble tea shop that adjoined Sack O’ Subs, which was closed.

Anthony Sacco, who bought the Sack O’ Subs shop from franchisee Fred Spitalnick earlier this month, did not return messages.

Spitalnick abruptly closed Sack O’ Subs after business on Memorial Day. Sacco — whose grandfather Anthony “Fuzzy” Sacco opened the business in 1969 and who also operates the Sack O’ Subs shop in Absecon — reopened the Ventnor store on June 10 after a cleanup.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, patrons and staff at adjacent businesses, including moviegoers watching Lightyear and Jurassic World Dominion at the Ventnor Square Theatre and customers at Nucky’s Kitchen & Speakeasy, were evacuated as flames shot from the roof of U-Mango.

Three families in apartments above the businesses were displaced, said Michael Cahill, chief of Ventnor City Fire Department. Companies from Atlantic City, Margate, Longport, and Brigantine also responded.

Cahill said there were no injuries and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Brett DeNafo, owner of the Ventnor Square Theatre, said the Art Deco theater, which dates to 1938 and reopened last summer after a multimillion-dollar restoration, seemed to have been spared damage. He said he was expecting to reopen as usual Sunday.

Patrick Rosenello, owner of Nucky’s, said it has reopened.