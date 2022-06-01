The Sack O’ Subs shop in Ventnor, in business since Richard Nixon was in the White House, was shuttered Tuesday, its blinds drawn and its plate-glass window blotted out with signs proclaiming, “Closed until further notice.”

The reason is so far unknown. The Shore community is buzzing on the Ventnor Community Forum Facebook page. “Picked up a delicious tuna hoagie the size of my head JUST LAST NIGHT!!” one customer wrote Tuesday.

It’s a franchise location of the Sack O’ Subs empire, which the Sacco family — who had worked at White House Sub Shop in Atlantic City — launched in 1969 at 5217 Ventnor Ave. Other locations followed offshore, as well as inside Bally’s casino in Atlantic City.

Sack O’ Subs executive Anthony Sacco, reached Wednesday at the Absecon shop, said the company would make a statement in a few days, referring immediate questions to Fred Spitalnick, the owner of the Ventnor shop. Spitalick’s wife said he would have no comment at this time.

Apparently, the employees were unaware of the shutdown. One comment read: “Any customers shocked by the news, just know that the workers are too, the owner Fred gave us no official warning before deciding to close after Memorial Day. #lookingforajob.”