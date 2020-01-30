Sally is just one project that Borish and the Parsells have on the way. They’re building out ZigZag BBQ on York Street, next to Martha, for a March opening. Chef-partner Matt Lang, who now works at Martha, will run ZigZag, whose five main offerings will be brisket, turkey breast, pork spare ribs, pork shoulder, and sausage. Two vegan sandwiches will be offered, and many sides will be vegan.