Sate Kampar’s Ange Branca, leading a nomadic culinary existence since giving up her lease on East Passyunk Avenue in May, has a new venue in Rittenhouse, at least for two months.
Branca is setting up in the kitchen at The Goat — the bar at 1907 Sansom St. from Fergie’s owners Fergus Carey and Jim McNamara — which was open less than two months before it was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Malaysian pop-up’s soft opening will be Wednesday, July 15, with full operation expected by the weekend.
Branca is keeping it simple: a Malaysian street-style burger (double patty, spiced and sauced with chili mayo and curry barbecue, cheese, and cabbage, wrapped in an egg omelette sandwich in Philly Bread sweet potato bun) and nasi kerabu (blue rice salad colored with butterfly pea flowers, with a side of toasted coconut and fish flakes, cucumbers, lettuce and sambal lemak — optional lamb rendang), plus achat, sambal wings, and curry fries.
Carey says the full bar will be available and outdoor seating is planned.