Sate Kampar’s rent situation is fairly common among restaurants and retailers. A rent increase typically accompanies the renewal of a lease, and most restaurateurs try to accommodate by economizing or raising prices. Such strategies have become trickier in recent years as competition has kept down menu prices even as fixed costs such as food and labor have crept up. There is even less room for error now; profit margins at many independent restaurants had shrunk into the single digits — before the pandemic.