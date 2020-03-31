Restaurants and bars opt in to SavePhillyEats by offering special experiences and incentives that will be redeemed after the pandemic subsides, such as a family-style pop-up dinner at Vetri Cucina, 20% off gift cards from Vernick Food & Drink, an in-home dinner for 12 with Mike Solomonov, a poke demo with Kiki Aranita and Chris Vacca at Poi Dog, a discount on gift cards from Yards Brewing Co., and dinner for 10 at home with chef Nick Elmi.