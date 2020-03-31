Two food-loving Philadelphia-area tech entrepreneurs, concerned about the economic impact of the restaurant shutdown, put their heads together to come up with an idea to get cash into the pockets of restaurateurs.
Six and a half days later, Anthony Bucci and David Bookspan’s idea — #SavePhillyEats.com — not only was fully baked, its website was built and it is now fully operational.
Restaurants and bars opt in to SavePhillyEats by offering special experiences and incentives that will be redeemed after the pandemic subsides, such as a family-style pop-up dinner at Vetri Cucina, 20% off gift cards from Vernick Food & Drink, an in-home dinner for 12 with Mike Solomonov, a poke demo with Kiki Aranita and Chris Vacca at Poi Dog, a discount on gift cards from Yards Brewing Co., and dinner for 10 at home with chef Nick Elmi.
Bucci, founder of the motorcycle after-market site RevZilla, said he and Bookspan noted the GoFundMe campaigns, as restaurants solicit donations to help employees. “We thought we could aggregate and amplify all the eyeballs out there,” he said.
Bucci and Bookspan, founder of software company Amino Payments, reached out to the heavy hitters for initial exposure, but the program is open to all restaurants and bars. The businesses can use the money raised as they see fit, whether to be directed to employees or used as capital.
The men emphasize that they have no financial ties to the offers; the SavePhillyEats website links through to the chosen restaurant’s website for fulfillment and payment. The restaurant keeps 100% of the revenue; there is no affiliate fee, commissions, or any payment of any kind, they say.
Offers will be updated frequently as more restaurants and bars sign up.
Bucci explains it all in this video: