It wasn’t owner Jerry Kaplan’s recent knee replacement or the fact that he is 82 years old that cinched the closing of Short Hills Deli, which has slung pastrami from its spot at Shopping Center on Evesham Road in Cherry Hill since 1997.

Kaplan said it was the pandemic.

“We never recovered,” he said Tuesday after posting an announcement on the deli-restaurant’s website and Facebook accounts that read: “The time has come to say goodbye to the deli. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for a wonderful 25 year run and allowing us to serve you and be a part of your happy occasions, sad occasions, and everything in between. It has truly been our honor.”

Classic Cake Co.’s location inside the deli will remain, he said.

Kaplan, who started working in delis at age 11 and had to join a union at age 13, said was ready to ease into retirement in early 2020. He said he had found a buyer for the Short Hills, a massive store with a 200-seat restaurant and a $14,000 monthly rent.

But, Kaplan said, “the guy backed out. And then we suffered through a year and a half.” He said his business catered to an “older but loyal crowd who don’t always want to come out now. I feel bad about this.”

The Short Hills’ staff, which used to range between 30 and 40 workers, was down to 10 people at the end. He also said he had problems hiring workers. “I wish I could have stayed. We’re heading into our good season, but we didn’t have the help,” he said. “It was killing us.”

Kaplan opened the Short Hills after a 25-year stint at Ben & Irv’s, a popular deli in Huntingdon Valley.

The restaurant was shuttered over the years by two fires. One, in early 2008, destroyed the interior and kept it closed for nine months. A second left it idle from July 2016 to June 2017.

The closing does not portend the death of the Jewish deli in Cherry Hill, said Brandon Parish, who runs his family’s Kibitz Room, in a shopping center a mile away. Although the Kibitz Room lost some dinner business due to competition from diners and yielded breakfast trade to Starbucks, “we have been able to keep up because of our help and quality of food.” The pandemic, he said, did not hurt them.

It also helps that the Kibitz Room’s dining room is only 50 seats. Also, at 28, Parish is full of brio and new ideas, such as corned beef “cheesesteaks” and a 6½-pound sandwich filled with corned beef, pastrami, turkey, roast beef, brisket, coleslaw, Russian dressing, and Swiss that must be consumed in under 55 minutes. “The ones that have niche products and good service will succeed,” he said.