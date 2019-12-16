“I was in Brazil and I saw this young man with a giant porchetta stand,” says Durkin, 37. “I was like, ‘I can do that. I can do that here.’ And basically Philly is kind of familiar with it. So how can I do what Philly’s familiar with but do it a little bit better? And then, I thought it was kind of a cool to create this cafe and then do kind of a pop-up window, which I know is kind of trendy nowadays.”