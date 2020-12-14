Darin Bresnitz: We’ve definitely been able to see the rise of food and pop culture over the years, and [we saw] the food world progressing to the [point] that we could start doing events and having more interaction. We were doing a thing called the barbecue blowout in Brooklyn, where we would bring in high-end chefs. ... And they would do four-star, $10 plates of barbecue, grilled food in the back of a dive bar in Brooklyn, and so we were taking that sort of same DIY punk rock ethos that we grew up with, going to shows like Stalag 13 [in West Philadelphia] or the First Unitarian Church [near Rittenhouse Square] down in Philly and then applying that to food events.