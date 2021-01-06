Peter Serpico, whose Pete’s Place is temporarily occupying his South Street restaurant Serpico, is not the only Philly-based Korean American delving into the culture with a pop-up eatery.
Architect Jenn Kim is mixing the food from her mom’s native Seoul, her dad’s native Busan, and the stylings from her own upbringing in Denver (plus a dash of Mexican from her partner) to indulge her creative side. It’s called Soul & Busan.
Kim, 31, says she started cooking at the start of the pandemic while working from home and never thought she was a great cook. But after her partner expressed his pleasure, she began sharing it with friends. Emboldened by the reaction, she decided to launch a pop-up. The weekend hours suit her work schedule.
Kim’s next appearance will be at Comfort & Floyd (11th and Wharton Streets, across from the Third District police station in South Philly) on Jan. 9 and 10.
Saturday’s menu (pickup from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.) requires a preorder via soulbusan.com, including Miggy’s K-fried chicken sandwich, korroke (potato croquettes), kkwabaegi (twisted sesame doughnuts), and hotteok (filled pancakes), plus kimchi fried rice and bulgogi fried rice.
Kim’s “Easy Sunday” menu, which is focused on treats such as korroke, kkwabaegi, hotteok, and teas like yuja cha, will be available for walk-in, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Miss this? Future dates are forthcoming; follow her on Instagram. She also is planning to work with SEAMAAC’s Sophie food truck.