Peter Serpico, whose Pete’s Place is temporarily occupying his South Street restaurant Serpico, is not the only Philly-based Korean American delving into the culture with a pop-up eatery.

Architect Jenn Kim is mixing the food from her mom’s native Seoul, her dad’s native Busan, and the stylings from her own upbringing in Denver (plus a dash of Mexican from her partner) to indulge her creative side. It’s called Soul & Busan.

Kim, 31, says she started cooking at the start of the pandemic while working from home and never thought she was a great cook. But after her partner expressed his pleasure, she began sharing it with friends. Emboldened by the reaction, she decided to launch a pop-up. The weekend hours suit her work schedule.

Kim’s next appearance will be at Comfort & Floyd (11th and Wharton Streets, across from the Third District police station in South Philly) on Jan. 9 and 10.

Saturday’s menu (pickup from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.) requires a preorder via soulbusan.com, including Miggy’s K-fried chicken sandwich, korroke (potato croquettes), kkwabaegi (twisted sesame doughnuts), and hotteok (filled pancakes), plus kimchi fried rice and bulgogi fried rice.

Miggy's K-fried chicken sandwich from Soul & Busan.
COURTESY SOUL & BUSAN
Miggy's K-fried chicken sandwich from Soul & Busan.

Kim’s “Easy Sunday” menu, which is focused on treats such as korroke, kkwabaegi, hotteok, and teas like yuja cha, will be available for walk-in, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Miss this? Future dates are forthcoming; follow her on Instagram. She also is planning to work with SEAMAAC’s Sophie food truck.

Jenn Kim and her mother, Christine, outside Comfort & Floyd, the site of the Soul & Busan pop-up.
COURTESY SOUL & BUSAN
Jenn Kim and her mother, Christine, outside Comfort & Floyd, the site of the Soul & Busan pop-up.