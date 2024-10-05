Nine great bakeries in South Jersey

What’s better than scoring fresh baked goods at your local bakery? Whether you’re a cookie fanatic or a cake enthusiast, South Jersey offers no shortage of options.

Head to Dulce Artisanal Bakery in Collingswood for fluffy Puerto Rican bread, or visit Desserts by Design in Audubon for creamy coconut custard pies. If you’re craving something more unique, try Basak Premium Turkish Bakery in Cherry Hill for nutty, crispy baklava.

No matter what satisfies your sweet tooth, here are seven standout bakeries in South Jersey.

Basak Premium Turkish Bakery offers Turkish and American desserts, including Oreo strawberry chocolate cakes. Read more Hira Qureshi

Basak Premium Turkish Bakery

Tucked in the Tuscany Marketplace shopping center in Cherry Hill, Basak Premium Turkish Bakery offers a selection of Turkish and American desserts. Owner Niejmettim Gunaydim opened the shop in 2023, and it quickly gained a reputation for its homemade semolina cakes, rice pudding, and baklava, available in seven or eight flavors. Enjoy a hot Turkish coffee or tea with your dessert of choice, or stay for a breakfast spread that includes bagels, eggs with sausage, and melemen (a spiced egg dish) for two.

📍1990 Route 70 East, Cherry Hill, N.J. 08003, 📞 908-504-0221, 🌐 basakbakery.com

Crave has over 20 cookie varieties to choose from. Read more Crave

Crave

At Crave, owner Kathleen Bianco is all about cookies at her four-year-old artisanal bakery in Pitman. There are 20 to 30 varieties, including cinnamon roll, pumpkin snickerdoodle, chocolate chip, and s’mores — some decorated with buttercream for the seasons. If cookies aren’t your vibe, brownie and cake bars, pumpkin whoopie pies, and other baked goods are also offered. Take your pick — there are gluten- and vegan-friendly options too — and enjoy at one of the three tables inside. Crave also has a second seasonal location in Harbaugh Village in Mullica Hill.

📍9 S. Broadway, Pitman, N.J. 08071, 📞 856-690-1111, 🌐 cravepitman.com

Aversa’s Italian Bakery

Known for its homemade semolina bread, Aversa’s Italian Bakery has been a family-run institution since 1982. Owned by brothers Anthony and Ralph Jr., the bakery offers a line of pastries including cannolis, cream puffs, cakes, cookies, and doughnuts. There is also a deli with pre-prepared foods and market with plenty of Italian groceries. “It’s a one-stop shop,” Anthony said. The bakery has locations down the Shore too.

📍801 South Black Horse Pike, Turnersville, N.J. 08012, 📞 856-227-8005, 🌐 aversasbakery.com

Dulce Artisanal Bakery offers an array of French-inspired pastries in Collingswood. Read more Hira Qureshi

Dulce Artisanal Bakery

Chef Josué Santiago Negrón‘s pastry shop serves homemade mallorcas — fluffy sweet Puerto Rican bread — and guava and cheese danishes on the weekends. But that’s not all the 10-year-old bakery offers. During the week, explore a wide selection of French-inspired pastries that combine Negrón‘s culinary experience with seasonal ingredients. There’s dulce de leche tarts, beer brownies and breads (incorporating New Jersey brew Eight & Sand Beer Co.), and churro cruffins. Sip on Royal Mile Coffee Roasters coffee with your pastry of choice.

📍740A Haddon Ave., Collingswood, N.J. 08108, 📞 856-942-0254, 🌐 dulcecollingswood.com

Desserts by Design offers pastries and cakes in Audubon. Read more JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer

Desserts by Design

In Audubon, Desserts by Design is a family-run hometown bakery making homemade baked good. The Price family own and operate the shop with Rene Price managing things up front and her brother pastry chef Richard Price in the kitchen. Folks can find a variety of cakes, cookies, and pies — think white chocolate mousse and carrot cakes, sugar and butter cookies, biscotti, and pumpkin and coconut custard pies. The bakery is closed Sundays and Mondays.

📍105 W Merchant St., #1423, Audubon, N.J. 08106, 📞 856-310-0044

Classic Cake reopened in Cherry Hill on May 29. Read more Courtesy of Classic Cake

Classic Cake

Classic Cake has been a Cherry Hill staple, recently reopening its newly renovated retail location. With a “have a delicious day” mural up front, folks can pop by and explore the display cases of pastries, cheesecakes, and pies. Executive pastry chef Michael J. D’Angelo whips up storefront desserts, along with cakes for any occasion in the store’s cake studio. The 2,100-square-foot store offers 24 seats if you’re in the mood to hang out with a cup of coffee and dessert.

📍486 Evesham Road, Cherry Hill, N.J., 08003, 📞 856-751-5448, 🌐 classiccake.com

Sweetsboro Pastry Shoppe

Pastries are the name of the game at Karen Morrison’s 17-year-old bakery. Folks will find fruit danishes, coffee cakes, sticky buns, tea biscuits, doughnuts, cookies, and much more inside Sweetsboro Pastry Shoppe. Elaborate and flavorful cakes are a big sellers too, especially the speciality cakes (think Italian rum and strawberry shortcake) — and if you have something specific in mind, the bakery will create a custom cake for your special occasions.

📍302 Kings Hwy., Swedesboro, N.J. 08085, 📞 856-241-7722, 🌐 sweetsborobakery.com

Sweet Eats is a town favorite with 40 different cake flavors. Read more Sweet Eats

Sweet Eats

In 1987 on Valentine’s Day, Marge Davidowosh opened her family-run bakery, after years of working as a pastry chef for Hyatt Hotel. After 38 years, Sweet Eats is a neighborhood favorite with 40 different cake flavors. The cakes, which are popular item on the menu, come in a variety of sizes, including 16-inch round cakes that serve up to 70 people. But that’s not all Davidowosh sells. There are plenty of pastries, including cheesecakes, lemon bars, blondies, and key lime tarts to choose from. “You name it, we make it,” she said.

📍310 South Burnt Mill Road, Voorhees N.J. 08043, 📞 856-429-2005, 🌐 sweeteatscakebakery.com

South Philly's Cacia's Bakery has locations in South Jersey for all your bakery needs, including tiered cakes. Read more Cacia's Bakery

Cacia’s Bakery

For a taste of South Philly, visit one of Cacia’s Bakery locations throughout South Jersey. Co-owner Sal Cacia said the family-run bakery is known for selling “good Italian bread the old fashioned way, by hand.” Snag freshly-made sliced loaves, hoagie rolls, rum cakes, cannolis (they have a pumpkin flavor), danishes, and elaborately decorated cakes in Williamstown, Cherry Hill, Hammonton, Blackwood, and Haddonfield.

📍879 12th St. Hammonton, N.J. 08037, and other locations, 📞 609-704-9002, 🌐 caciabakery.com