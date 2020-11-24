The $5 Fresh Burger Stop is two longtime friends’ reaction to the pandemic. Damon Forte and Mike Datta met more than two decades ago when Forte’s father owned Pizza Shack in South Philadelphia. “He came to this country from India and he showed up one day on our doorstep, looking for work,” Forte said of Datta. “He barely spoke English. He became like a brother to me, a part of the family. I was 17 and he was 19, and we worked together at the Shack for, like, 15 years.“