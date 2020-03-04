Spread Bagelry, the Philly-bred Montreal-style bagel shop, will open Thursday, March 5 at the northeast corner of Fifth and South Streets, filling the vacancy left by the early 2018 closing of Johnny Rockets.
Joining the Federal Donuts at Sixth and South, it creates another carb zone on the famous street.
Since the deal was signed in May 2019, Spread has opened its flagship (dubbed the Spreadquarters) at 2401 Walnut St., which has a tasting room by Workhorse Brewing, and added a location at 925 Lancaster Ave. in Bryn Mawr Village shopping center.
There are locations on 20th Street near Rittenhouse Square (the original) and at 36th and Chestnut Streets in University City, as well as one on the way this spring to 16th and Sansom Streets in Center City.
Meanwhile, there’s some top-level moves. Larry Rosenblum, who cofounded the company and operated it for eight years, ceded control last November to his primary investor, MVP Capital Partners, a private-equity firm based in Radnor. Spread’s CEO is now Jamie Schrotberger, former chief financial officer of the Garces Group. Rosenblum is still involved.
Hours: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.
Montreal-style bagels, baked in wood-fired ovens after taking a bath in honey water, typically are lighter and crunchier than New York bagels.