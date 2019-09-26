The taproom menu, unique to this location, includes flatbreads made of bagel dough and featuring such toppings as smoked salmon; Bachos, which are nachos made with bagel chips; Everything Fries, which are topped with everything bagel seasoning; and a major contribution to the Philly food scene: Pigs in Everything Bagel Blankets — everything-bagel-wrapped Hebrew National franks served with spicy mustard, Spread’s own black-pepper ketchup, and sriracha mayo.