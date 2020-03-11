You have Halloween-theme pop-up bars and Christmas-theme pop-up bars.
How about one keyed to St. Patrick’s Day?
So went the thinking at Rittenhouse Square’s Rouge and Happy Rooster, who have created Lucky’s Charm, a decked-out-in-green bar that is tentatively due to open Friday, March 13 — talk about lucky! — for a 10-night run at 117 S. 19th St. in the former location of Toppers Spa. It’s one block north of the square, around the corner from Cavanaugh’s and Goat Philly.
Organizer Rob Wasserman of Rouge is awaiting final approval from the city; see the bar’s Instagram for updates.
Contractor Tuval Shlomo, and Rouge’s Maggie Huth and Nancy Benussi spared few shamrocks to decorate the rooms, which are bathed in 4,000 green lights, 300 paper lanterns, 8 disco balls, an Irish forest, hidden leprechauns, a balloon rainbow arch, 2 full bars, and St. Patrick’s-theme snacks and cocktails. A unicorn is painted on one wall, and a 30-foot rainbow stream of light issues forth down a hallway leading to a dance room painted gold — as in pot of gold.
DJ RN is the entertainment.
Bar menu includes seven $10 cocktails, seven cans of beer ($5 to $8), $8 cans of White Claw and Truly, $8 wines, and $3 pot of gold Jello shots made of pineapple and whiskey. Snacks will include popcorn topped with corned beef spice, hot dogs, pretzels, and Rice Krispies treats.
Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Monday to Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, and Sunday. Hours for Tuesday, March 17 will be noon to 11 p.m.
The finale will be 11 p.m. Sunday, March 22.