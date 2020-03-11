So went the thinking at Rittenhouse Square’s Rouge and Happy Rooster, who have created Lucky’s Charm, a decked-out-in-green bar that is tentatively due to open Friday, March 13 — talk about lucky! — for a 10-night run at 117 S. 19th St. in the former location of Toppers Spa. It’s one block north of the square, around the corner from Cavanaugh’s and Goat Philly.