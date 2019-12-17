Restaurants get delayed all the time over sundry issues, usually surrounding money, equipment, permitting, or staffing.
A much more impactful event delayed the Stove & Tap location that will finally open Thursday, Dec. 19 in the front of Lincoln Court Shopping Center (245 Lancaster Ave.) in Malvern. One day in September, with an opening day in sight, a paving truck loaded with asphalt lost its brakes on the parking lot and rolled, in perfect cinematic slow motion, into the facade at the bar area, damaging the building and effectively undoing months of work.
Stove & Tap, fronted by Starr alums Justin Weathers and chef Joe Monnich (who also own The Bercy in Ardmore and Al Pastor in Exton), has been packing pub fans into the former Molly Maguire’s in downtown Lansdale since its March 2016 opening.
Like Lansdale, the atmosphere at Malvern is on the rustic side, with taxidermy in evidence (both restaurants have stuffed brown bears at the entrance). While Lansdale’s footprint is long and narrow, Malvern’s is wide open, as the restaurant was a Carrabba’s Italian Grill; there also is a large, enclosed patio open year-round.
There’s a well-stocked bar. Monnich’s menus for lunch (which starts Monday, Dec. 23) and dinner are a something-for-everyone list: salads, fried chicken, burgers and assorted sandwiches, flatbreads, and the like. Don’t skip the St. Louis ribs, served with apple slaw and fries, and the brisket dip. Vegan and gluten-free items, as well, and there’s a kid’s menu.
Hours will start with dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. daily. Lunch will be on from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The so-called tappy hour is 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. during the week and 3 to 5 p.m. weekends.