A much more impactful event delayed the Stove & Tap location that will finally open Thursday, Dec. 19 in the front of Lincoln Court Shopping Center (245 Lancaster Ave.) in Malvern. One day in September, with an opening day in sight, a paving truck loaded with asphalt lost its brakes on the parking lot and rolled, in perfect cinematic slow motion, into the facade at the bar area, damaging the building and effectively undoing months of work.