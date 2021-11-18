Sugar Factory, the much-Instagrammed restaurant chain, will bring in DJ Pauly D of the MTV show Jersey Shore to spin at the Dec. 3 grand opening of its first Philadelphia location, at 1216 Chestnut St., taking the space occupied by Porta was before the pandemic. Early birds will note that Sugar Factory is taking reservations for Dec. 1.

Though most of Sugar Factory’s menu is sweet stuff, this place is not just for kids. The restaurant, with a roomy main floor and mezzanine (with a bar serving smoking drinks in oversize goblets), will be the brand’s 25th location.

A Sugar Factory outpost in Cherry Hill is on the books for an opening in late spring 2022 at Garden State Park Town Center, a spokesperson told The Inquirer.

Like the other Sugar Factory locations, including one at Atlantic City’s Hard Rock, this restaurant will be decorated in neon signs with floral walls and a colorful candy heart wall.

Sugar Factory’s large desserts include decorated milkshakes and the $99 King Kong sundae, which features 24 scoops of ice cream covered with sprinkles, gummy bears, caramel sauce, fudge sauce, and giant whirly pops. Savory dishes include a burger topped with Flaming Hot Cheetos and served on a Hot Cheetos-crusted bun.

The retail store will have a floor-to-ceiling candy wall, as well as pastry and gelato bar.