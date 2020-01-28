Reinhart, who grew up in Philadelphia, includes two topping recipes that reflect his roots — Philly-style roast pork with broccoli rabe and, naturally, a Philly cheesesteak. Fun fact: the author’s favorite cheesesteak is from Mama’s in Bala Cynwyd and the pizza recipe uses ribeye steak, just like Mama’s. Provolone and mozzarella would be the cheese blend of choice here. The finished pie is drizzled with a puree of pickled cherry and jalapeño peppers, garlic, oil, and vinegar, one of the book’s secret sauces. I like to think the Philly pies represent our team at the table. There’s always next year!