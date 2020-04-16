You’re trying to avoid the supermarkets, so you sign up for pickup or delivery at a supermarket. Then you learn that the next available time slot is two weeks away. I get that; the stores are busy and staffers are stressed to the breaking point.
Meanwhile, you push forward. You can add to your app order until the day of delivery or pickup. But that doesn’t help you if your item happens to be out of stock as store employees fill your order after the deadline has passed. Stores typically are not offering substitutions or accepting returns.
On my order at Giant last week, nearly half of the items were out of stock, sending me into the store in person. Then my cousin told me about a hack she calls Grocery Roulette.
It’s simple: Order several options, hoping they have one. Maybe you’ll get that big bottle of Heinz ketchup, but you also could end up with Hunt’s or the store brand. (#firstworldproblems, I know.)
If your roulette wheel hits and you end up with more than one, consider donating to a local pantry.