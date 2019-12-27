Patrons who attempted to have lunch Friday, Dec. 27 at the restaurant, by the tracks off of Morris Avenue, were greeted by signs on the doors that read, “As of 12/26/19 Tango will be closed for business. Thank you for your years of support.” Those who had reservations were notified Thursday that the restaurant was closing. Its seldom-updated Instagram account’s last post, dated Dec. 7, advertised holiday parties.