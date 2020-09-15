After seven years on Main Street in Manayunk, Taqueria Feliz has rebranded as Taqueria Amor, under chef Tim Spinner.
Last December, Spinner and business partner Brian Sirhal divided their Mexican restaurant holdings after nearly a decade, with Sirhal retaining Cantina Feliz in Fort Washington and La Calaca Feliz in Fairmount.
(So basically, “happy” has given way to “love.”)
“I wanted to have my own identity," said Spinner, adding that his growing family had a lot to do with the decision to strike out on his own with one restaurant. When Cantina Feliz opened in early 2011, Spinner and his wife, Sandy, had two kids under 2. Now they have five, ages 12 to 1½.
The split was amicable, said Spinner, 41, and Sirhal, 42, who met in high school in Central New Jersey, worked in the Jose Garces orbit (notably at their last stop, Distrito), and “still talk every day,” Sirhal said.
At Taqueria Amor, Spinner defied current trends by expanding his menu, adding options in each category and expanding to tortas, which are takeout- and delivery-friendly. Amor is serving outside and is planning to offer indoor seating at some point.