Holy cannoli.
Termini Bros., the South Philadelphia bakery, and the Schulson Collective say they’ve ended their association at Giuseppe & Sons, the Italian restaurant they opened last year at 1523 Sansom St.
The breakup, acknowledged today in a statement, happened in September.
Michael Schulson and Nina Tinari said the Terminis — father Vincent Sr. and son Vinny and Joe — are now focusing on their century-old South Philly bakery and Mr. Joe’s Cafe, Vincent Sr.'s passion project across the street from the bakery.
"It was a great opportunity to work with our friends Senior and Vinny and Joe, and we look forward to coming together on more projects in the future.” (The statement included a quote from the Terminis: “We’ve known Michael for years and always talked about working together in some way. When he approached us to be involved with Giuseppe & Sons, it was an exciting challenge for us, and we were thrilled to be part of it. We wish Michael, Nina, and the entire team at Giuseppe & Sons all the best - they are an extraordinary and talented group.”)
Meanwhile, Schulson and Tinari have expanded their relationship with chef Jeff Michaud, who with Schulson pastry chef, Andrew Ling, have bumped up the desserts. Cannoli, a Termini staple, are no longer on the menu. Try the tiramisu for two.
In February 2018, the couple and Michaud bought Osteria, where Michaud ran the kitchen starting at its 2007 opening, from Urban Outfitters. Michaud later became a partner at Giuseppe & Sons.
In early December, the couple and Michaud will open Via Locusta, an Italian salon at 1723 Locust St. Next year, they plan to open an undisclosed restaurant on the Camden waterfront.