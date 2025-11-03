Where to dine in on Thanksgiving Day in Philadelphia and the suburbs

Not everyone is up for Thanksgiving at home. Some want to forgo the prep, others might be flying solo this year.

For those who want to go out, there are several restaurants open for dine-in service. And one of the best parts of the meal: no cleanup.

Here’s a list of where to dine this Thanksgiving. Reservations are strongly recommended, and in some cases required.

This list will be regularly updated, so other restaurants open for dining in on the holiday can kindly email us.

Enjoy a buffet of seasonal salads, seafood and charcuterie, accompaniments like candied yams and truffle Yukon Gold potatoes, and carving stations featuring roasted turkey, maple-glazed spiral ham, and herb-crusted whole salmon at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel’s swanky restaurant. End the meal with pies and cookies or an array of gluten-free desserts. $110 per adult and $30 per child 12 and under, a $35 optional wine pairing. Reservations available via Resy from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

1200 Market St., 215-231-7300, bankandbourbon.com

On Nov. 26 and 27, this elegant BYOB specializing in old-school Pennsylvania fare offers family-style meals for two to three people. A la carte entrees include a quarter or half turkey, rabbit, half a goose, striped bass, and elk chops ($65 to $105), all served with stuffing, vegetables, sauce, cranberry sauce, and mashed potatoes. Appetizers and desserts are also available. Dine-in from 3 to 8:30 p.m. Reservations are preferred.

1007 Frankford Ave., 215-620-7290, elwoodrestaurant.com

South Philly’s casino steakhouse lays out a Thanksgiving spread for $59 per person. Dig into an oven-roasted turkey dinner, complete with traditional stuffing, cranberry relish, haricots verts, and classic gravy. Side dishes like maple-glazed sweet potatoes and braised collard greens with smoked turkey are an additional $12. For dessert, indulge in a pumpkin or apple pie à la mode for an extra $12.

900 Packer Ave., 267-682-7500, philadelphia.livecasinohotel.com/dine-and-drink/the-prime-rib

Join the lunch/dinner buffet at the W Hotel’s contemporary Italian restaurant from noon to 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The carving station features stuffed turkey breast, roasted pork loin, and cranberry/sauce turkey gravy, and the buffet includes roasted beet salad, grilled salmon, chestnut stuffing, roasted Brussels sprouts, and whipped potatoes, plus a dessert station. It’s $80 per adult and $40 for children under 12. There is also a breakfast buffet from 7 to 11 a.m. for $29 per adult and $16 for children under 12.

1437 Chestnut St., 732-850-8272, dolceitalianrestaurant.com

This University City New American restaurant offers a prix-fixe holiday menu for $60 per person. An elevated take on the classic Thanksgiving dinner — herb-roasted turkey breast, crispy Brussels sprouts, stuffing, cranberry sauce, whipped garlic whipped potatoes, turkey gravy, clover rolls with maple-rosemary butter, and candied yams with pecans — includes a glass of Champagne or non-alcoholic beverage. Choose between slices of pumpkin and apple pie for dessert. Reservations can be made by phone or on Resy.com.

20 S. 33rd St., 215-398-1874, coopphilly.com

For $59 per person, enjoy shareable sides including crispy Brussels sprouts with bacon vinaigrette, cornbread stuffing, mashed Yukon potatoes, and more at this Headhouse Square bourbon-and-blues bar’s Thanksgiving spread. Choose from entrees like roasted Lancaster turkey with cranberry compote, pineapple glazed ham, or honey barbecue-glazed salmon with spicy shallots. End with pie: pumpkin, pecan, or apple crumble. Dinner will be served from noon to 10 p.m. with live music from 1 to 5 p.m. Reservations can be made over the phone or on OpenTable.

509 S. Second St., 215-558-2471, thetwistedtail.com

The Parkway’s steakhouse boasts a three-course prix-fixe Thanksgiving feast this year. There will be chilled shrimp, cider-brined Pennsylvania roast turkey with jus sage gravy, pecan chocolate pie, and more. Sides are served family-style, including cornbread turkey stuffing, Brussels sprouts, and house-made cranberry sauce. Dinner is $125 per adult, $65 per kid under age 12. Reserve a seat from 3 to 9 p.m. on OpenTable.

1850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., 215-963-2788, urbanfarmersteakhouse.com

Dive into a Thanksgiving buffet in the ballroom at New Hope’s riverside hotel restaurant. There’s a shrimp cocktail bar, a salad bar, cheese and fruit board picks, charcuterie board options, hot entrees like salmon and spiral ham, plus carving items like lemon-garlic-herb turkey and beef tenderloin. Finish off with pumpkin pie bars, apple pie trifle, cranberry white chocolate tarts, and other desserts. Dine from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Adults pay $75 and up, $30 and up for kids ages 4 to 12. Reservations are required; fill out the online form to book.

274 S. River Rd., New Hope, 215-682-2022, riverhousenewhope.com

The Thanksgiving dinner is $79-plus per person at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Atlantic City steakhouse. It includes choice of butternut squash bisque with duck confit or mixed green salad with pickled pumpkin; roasted turkey with sage gravy; accompaniments like chestnut and sausage stuffing, green bean casserole with crispy shallots, homestyle mashed potatoes, candied sweet potatoes, and cranberry sauce. For dessert, choose between deep-dish pumpkin, pecan, or apple pie. Reserve a table online.

1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J., 609-449-1000, hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com

Enjoy skyline views along the Delaware River with your Thanksgiving meal. Dig into three-cheese baked macaroni, hand-carved oven-roasted turkey, garlic mashed potatoes, traditional stuffing, gravy, and more. There will be apple crisp and an assortment of cakes, brownies, and pastries for dessert. The two-hour buffet starts at $99 per person with live DJ entertainment. Board at 2:30 and 7 p.m. at Penn’s Landing. Book online.

401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., cityexperiences.com/philadelphia

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., enjoy a Thanksgiving feast at King of Prussia’s homey farm-to-table restaurant. Start with breads and spreads, butternut squash soup, and salads. Choose from roast turkey, honey-glazed spiral baked ham, fried chicken, and more for your main course, accompanied by all the fixings (sweet potatoes with pecan-fig butter, green beans with herb butter). Then, dig into dessert — there are pies, cheesecakes, and apple cider sorbet. Dine for $48.50 per person, $23.50 for children 12 and under. Leftovers kits with turkey breast and sides are available for $75 as an add-on. Reserve online.

255 Main St., Suite 180, King of Prussia, 484-808-4008, wearefoundingfarmers.com/location/king-of-prussia

Score Thanksgiving brunch at the Ritz-Carlton’s Latin-influenced dining room. From noon to 5 p.m., enjoy a four-course menu crafted by executive chef Oscar Jinez. There’s a raw bar and plenty of shareables for the table (kale salad, avocado toast). Entrees include herb-rubbed turkey, halibut, roast beef, and Mexican chocolate French toast. End with desserts like pumpkin creme brulee and apple pie. $95 per guest. Reservations are strongly encouraged; make them on OpenTable.

10 Avenue of the Arts, 215-523-8200, aqimero.com

Chef Tyler Akin puts a Mediterranean spin on Thanksgiving at Anna & Bel’s $65-per-person dinner. The menu includes roast Lancaster turkey with maquis herbs, semolina stuffing with melted leeks, crispy Brussels sprouts, and other seasonal sides. Enjoy special desserts like root vegetable cake with fig leaf buttercream, tarte tatin with Calville Blanc apples, zabaione gelato, and mimolette cheese, too. Reserve a seat from 1 to 7 p.m. on OpenTable.

1401 E. Susquehanna Ave., 267-651-0269, bastiafishtown.com

Celebrate Thanksgiving at this esteemed Ellen Yin establishment with a family-style prix-fixe dinner for $90 per person. Start with chef Christina McKeough’s grazing board with crostini, deviled eggs, crudité, olives & pickles and bread basket with malted butter. Share Green Meadow Farm turkey “porchetta,” turkey sausage stuffing, crispy cast-iron-roasted Yukon Gold potatoes, shaved Brussels sprouts salad, and more. Desserts include miso-caramel apple pie, dirty chai chocolate pie, and Basque pumpkin cheesecake. Reserve on OpenTable between 1 and 6:30 p.m.

101 S. Ninth St., 215-625-0988, highstreetphilly.com