Where to get your Thanksgiving Day pies in Philly

Thanksgiving isn’t complete without dessert, right?

Nima Etemadi, co-owner of Cake Life Bake Shop in Fishtown, agrees. He’s one of many Philly bakers gearing up to serve pies for your Turkey Day celebrations.

Throughout the year, Philly has no shortage of pie options, but during the holiday, bakers like Etemadi get creative with seasonal ingredients. Think vegan sweet potato, caramelized banana cream, and of course the classic, pumpkin pie.

Here are seven bakeries offering Thanksgiving pies this year.

Dreamworld Bakes

Ashley Huston is once again turning her cake studio into a pie shop for her Thanksgiving presale. Dreamworld’s pies include a caramel apple with brown butter oat streusel in an all-butter crust and a pumpkin-sweet potato custard with vanilla mascarpone in a gingersnap crust. Her new flavor, caramelized banana cream pie in a vanilla wafer crust, might make you think one pie isn’t enough. Pies are $45 a piece; preorder by noon Nov. 21 for pickup on Nov. 27 and 28.

📍2400 Coral St. Philadelphia, Pa. 19125, 🌐 dreamworldbakes.com

New June Bakery

Known for her effortless cakes, Noelle Blizzard is also in the business of delivering flavorful pies. Choose between the caramelized honey pumpkin pie ($40) or double-crust spiced apple-pear pie ($45). But if a New June cake is what you’re after, then consider her cookies and tahini cheesecake ($45), nutty spiced carrot cake with brown butter cream cheese and lemon and pear swirl ($50), or a flourless chocolate cake with whipped dark chocolate ganache and raspberry cardamom jam swirl ($40). Can’t make up your mind — try them all with the Cake Tasting Box ($75). Preorder by Nov. 15; pick up in Fairmount on Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. to noon.

📍2623 W. Girard Ave, Philadelphia, P.a. 19130, 🌐 new-june.com

Second Daughter Bakery

Second Daughter’s offerings include sour cherry crumble, spiced pumpkin with maple brown sugar whipped cream, and peach pies ($45-$65). Other fall treats include apple tart, maple snickerdoodle, and bourbon-soaked apple butter Bundt cake ($38-$68). Just remember the preorder deadline is Nov. 24 for pickups on Nov. 27 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

📍1901 S. 9 St., Suite 403, Philadelphia, Pa. 19148, 🌐 helloseconddaughter.com

Cafe Life Bakeshop

If Beyoncé orders from Nima Etemadi’s bakery, then it may be a good move to order your Thanksgiving desserts from there too. Cafe Life Bakeshop in Fishtown is offering nine-inch pies, including caramel-apple crumb ($42), pumpkin ($35), maple-pecan ($42), and a vegan sweet potato ($35). There will also be layer cakes ($38 to $185, depending on size and flavor), cheesecakes ($44), and cupcake boxes ($20 to $60, depending on size). Savory items like quiche, corn bread muffins, and biscuits are offered too. Get those Thanksgiving preorders in by 2 p.m. on Nov. 23 — folks can come in and order items in store until the morning of Nov. 28 too. Pick up is available Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, except for Nov. 29.

📍1306 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19125, 🌐 cakelifebakeshop.com

Crust

In Manayunk, Crust is the go-to spot for vegan baked goods, including Thanksgiving pies. Thanksgiving pies like apple, pecan, pumpkin, and sweet potato can be made gluten-free for in-bakery pickup. Other items include mini dinner biscuits ($21) and sweet potato marshmallow danish buns ($39). Preorders are due Nov. 18; pickup dates vary. A portion of proceeds supports Seeding Sovereignty, an Indigenous-led collective.

📍4409 Main St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19127, 🌐 crustveganbakery.com

Frosted Fox Cake Shop

Frosted Fox’s nine-inch pies include pumpkin, sweet potato, pecan, apple crumble, and pear ginger ($32–$36). Six-inch cakes, like the triple chocolate and lemon, are $50 each. Order online by Nov. 23 at 5 p.m. for pickup on Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

📍6511 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19119, 🌐 frostedfoxcakeshop.com

Ramona Susan’s Bake Shop

A hand rolled, all-butter crust filled with chocolate mousse and topped with real whipped cream in a deep dish pie tin is just one of the pies on Ramona Susan’s Thanksgiving menu. The selection also includes a pecan, apple lattice, and apple crumb ($38 to $43), along with a vegan apple crisp ($38), pumpkin and cranberry cheesecakes ($38), a 12-pack of mini cupcakes decorated with festive pipping ($28), and a chocolate chip cookie cake with “Happy Thanksgiving” written on top ($31). Other desserts are also available for purchase. The deadline for preorders is Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. for pickup or delivery on Nov. 23 to 27.

📍1255 Marlborough St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19125, 🌐 ramonasusansbakeshop.com