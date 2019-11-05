Friendsgiving is a no-rules affair, an opportunity to make the holiday whatever you want it to be. If you abandon Great Aunt Sally’s candied sweet potato casserole in favor of rosemary-roasted yams, no one will guilt you for it. (Taco Bell will tell you it’s vogue to swap turkey for a Friendsgiving Fire Tortilla Chip-crusted chicken. Although you might want to run that idea by your friends first.)