Mild winter notwithstanding, we all could use a dose of the tropics.

Restaurateur Lee Mikles has (1) an enclosed roof deck with a lovely view and (2) a fun imagination.

He’s turned Grain Craft Bar + Kitchen in Kennett Square into the Aloha Room, a tiki bar, for the foreseeable future. That means staff in Hawaiian shirts (and wearing Greg Brady-style tiki pendants), scorpion bowls and other umbrella drinks (some frozen), strings of lights, thatched roofs, and tiki everything.

Cheesy fun? Sure.

Pipeline shrimp at the Aloha Room at Grain.
MICHAEL KLEIN / Staff
There’s a mural that’s perfect for Instagram photos. TVs play clips of old movies and TV shows with tropical themes.

The dedicated menu goes all out, too, with a tropical edge.

Fan of pineapple? It’s on the Polynesian chicken, in the slaw that tops the Kalua pork sliders, and atop the blackened mahi mahi.

Polynesian chicken skewers at the Aloha Room.
Michael Klein
Scorpion bowl at Aloha Room at Grain Craft Bar + Kitchen.
Michael Klein
Zoe Reindl (left) and Dee Lovell try out the Aloha Room's Instagram wall.
Michael Klein
The bar at the Aloha Room, atop Grain Craft Bar + Kitchen, has been remade with a tiki motif.
Michael Klein
