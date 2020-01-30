Mild winter notwithstanding, we all could use a dose of the tropics.
Restaurateur Lee Mikles has (1) an enclosed roof deck with a lovely view and (2) a fun imagination.
He’s turned Grain Craft Bar + Kitchen in Kennett Square into the Aloha Room, a tiki bar, for the foreseeable future. That means staff in Hawaiian shirts (and wearing Greg Brady-style tiki pendants), scorpion bowls and other umbrella drinks (some frozen), strings of lights, thatched roofs, and tiki everything.
Cheesy fun? Sure.
There’s a mural that’s perfect for Instagram photos. TVs play clips of old movies and TV shows with tropical themes.
The dedicated menu goes all out, too, with a tropical edge.
Fan of pineapple? It’s on the Polynesian chicken, in the slaw that tops the Kalua pork sliders, and atop the blackened mahi mahi.