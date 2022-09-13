Joining the late-summer batches of spooky merchandise in the stores, the Halloween-theme Nightmare Before Tinsel pop-up bar will open Thursday, Sept. 15 at 116 S. 12th St. in Washington Square West, next to Finn McCool’s.

It’s the earliest debut yet for the annual pop-up, which will close after Oct. 31 to make way for its transformation into Tinsel, the Christmas-theme bar.

Artist Scott Johnston and project manager Alex Bokulich, working for Crafts Concepts owner Teddy Sourias, decked out the former Simpson’s Jewelers, ascribing to the dictum more is more.

Light plays off of the walls, shelves, chandeliers, and ceilings in what is typically a playground for selfie fans. Apocalyptic scenes, a smoking dragon, zombie versions of Gritty and the Phanatic, pirate skeletons, and monsters abound. Seventeen “living screens” in the bar area show videos shot by Johnston.

Nightly playlists by South Philly-based DJ The Touched focus on specific eras and themes of horror cinema, interspersed with popular and esoteric music.

Costumed bartenders will serve cocktails served in souvenir glasses, including the requisite “blood bags.” There’s one drink, dubbed Maximum Overdrive, that’s a mix of Absolut vanilla, creme de cacao, and cold-brew coffee, and it’s garnished with a toasted marshmallow.

Hours from Thursday’s opening will be 4 p.m. to midnight Sunday to Thursday and 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Starting the week of Sept. 26th, hours will be 4 p.m. to midnight Monday to Thursday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. to midnight Sunday.