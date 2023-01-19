Pop-up bar Tinsel adopts Eagles theme ahead of playoffs

There’s no shortage of bars to post up at for this weekend’s playoff games, but Midtown Village just scored a new one: Tinsel — the pop-up theme bar that’s home to the city’s glitziest Halloween and Christmas bars — reopened this week ahead of the Eagles matchup against the Giants. Dubbed Tinsel Takes Flight, the pop-up bar at 116 S. 12th St. is decked out in floor-to-ceiling football decor.

Tinsel’s owner, Teddy Sourias of Craft Concepts Group, enlisted the help of staffers, artists, and interior designers to layer on the football theme: Down markers and Gatorade tubs adorn the area around the bar, illuminated by green lights and stocked with keepsake Eagles cups. Mannekins placed around the 2,000-square-foot space sport jerseys and football helmets. Stadium seats and lockers are positioned to create ideal selfie opportunities, as is a cutout of Eagles mascot Swoop. The floor is carpeted in turf.

Tinsel will show football games on its new 100-inch screen as well as five other TVs (the sound will be on for Eagles games). Drinks like Hurts So Good (vodka, lemonade, blue curacao), Swole Batman (tequila, sour apple, cranberry), and Philly Philly (Absolut Vanilla, Kahlua, Rumchata) play up the theme. Cans of Free Will’s Dreams & Nightmares lager and Flying Fish’s Go Birds pale ale will go for $7 a pop.

Designers Jillian Keys and Stephanie Irwin transformed most of Tinsel Takes Flight, with assists from Mistress Zeneca and Jason Miller on the ceiling installations. The custom bartop and art is by Scott Johnston, who has been behind bartops and artwork for Nightmare Before Tinsel, Tinsel Christmas, and various other bars around town.

Hours will be Monday through Friday 4 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays and Sundays noon to 2 a.m. The pop-up will be open until after the Super Bowl, no matter how the Birds fare.