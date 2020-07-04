“Even though we believe we have offered good-faith solutions and effort, our landlords have demanded that we leave the building,” said the note, which thanked staff, managers, and customers. “We can not answer at this time whether a different location is a possibility. Toll Man Joe’s has been a very personal endeavor for many people since September, 2016. It took a village to bring to life the heart and soul of a bar/restaurant based on the larger-than-life Joe Paul. It wasn’t easy, and it came with many sacrifices. But each and every person on that evolving team contributed, and helped shape what it became.”