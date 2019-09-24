We are a craft brewery with a social mission. We’re a fair-chance business, which means that our team comes from a wide variety of diverse backgrounds and experiences. And we have three nonprofit partners who have actually helped us identify some of our team members: Project HOME, the Youth Sentencing and Reentry Project, and the Mural Arts Restorative Justice Program. We believe that beer brings people together and that breweries are places of community. We see that in all the breweries that we go to, and we wanted to work really hard to be very intentional here about how we were fostering and lifting up the community all around us and the diversity of that community. A big part of our hiring process has been driving toward: How do we lift up everyone and make sure that everyone in every community has the opportunity to craft something great? It’s been something that we’ve worked really hard on in this neighborhood, to get to know all of our neighbors, and host community meetings here, and make sure that this is a place that people know they are welcome.