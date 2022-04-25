Ukraine-focused fundraisers have been popping up everywhere. As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to unfold, Philadelphia businesses have been organizing ways to help.

With her Queen Village restaurant Ulana’s now open only for small private events, Ulana Baluch Mazurevich — president of the Philadelphia-based Ukrainian Human Rights Committee — wanted to support Help Heroes of Ukraine, a nonprofit that supports Ukrainian soldiers and civilians. She is Chicago-born from a Ukrainian family.

Ulana’s has stood at Second and Bainbridge Streets for more than 40 years, and she expanded it in 1982 by taking over the comedy club and cabaret next door. It was called Stars, owned by Stephen Starr during his days as a concert promoter.

Starr agreed to arrange an open bar as well as dishes from his restaurants Parc, Morimoto, Buddakan, Barclay Prime, and Pizzeria Stella. The benefit will be 5 to 9 p.m. May 1 at the Polish American Cultural Center, 308 Walnut St. Tickets are $250 a head.

Ukrainian-born soprano Marta Zaliznyak will perform with a chamber group of Philadelphia Orchestra musicians. Inquirer journalist Trudy Rubin, who reported from Mariupol, Ukraine, just before Russia invaded, will be a guest speaker. Mazurevich herself visited Ukraine last fall, meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

If you caught critic Craig LaBan’s recent review of The Choice (845 Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr), you saw that it’s owned by two Ukrainian families. Chef-partner Volodymyr Hyvel is offering pints of his borscht to go, with proceeds bound for Ukrainian relief. Hyvel also generously provided the recipe, if you want to make it at home.

Also food-related, Schlesinger’s Deli (1521 Locust St.) is selling a sandwich called the Zelenskyy — a triple-decker jaw-stretching jawn with 14 ounces of corned beef, 14 ounces of pastrami, a half-cup of coleslaw, and Thousand Island dressing. Deli owner (and City Councilmember) Allan Domb is donating all proceeds from the $39 sandwich to the Wild Dove Foundation, created by Ukrainian Temple University student Kateryna Koshevoy. It sends money to friends and family members in Ukraine for food, water, and supplies.