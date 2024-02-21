Local 80, Philly’s barista union, calls for Ultimo Coffee boycott

Local 80, the nearly two-year-old food service union that represents employees at various independent coffee shops in Philadelphia, announced it is calling for a boycott of Ultimo Coffee beginning today. The boycott comes a week after unionized Ultimo employees publicly authorized a strike, and a week before the union’s next bargaining session with the cafe’s owners.

Ultimo’s four Philadelphia cafes unionized in late 2022. Owners Aaron and Elizabeth Ultimo and union employees have been negotiating a tentative first contract for just over a year. In January, employees at the Germantown and Graduate Hospital shops moved to decertify their unions, leaving just 12 workers represented under two Ultimo unions at the Newbold and Rittenhouse cafes.

Local 80 is encouraging customers to “suspend their use of Ultimo Coffee products until owners settle a contract with their workers,” according to a release.

The Ultimos could not be reached immediately for comment.

Besides Ultimo, Local 80 represents unions at Elixr, ReAnimator, and Vibrant Coffee Roasters,where workers only recently began negotiating a first contract. The Elixr and ReAnimator unions both ratified respective first contracts in the last two months, shortly after the workers at each outfit authorized strikes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.